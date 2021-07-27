Upgrades to the scenic and historical Quaker Falls area in Mahoning Township are nearing completion, and a grand opening of the recreational area as a county-owned park is anticipated for sometime this fall.
Meanwhile, the 180-acre area remains closed to the public while finishing touches are added to the site Lawrence County has acquired with plans to make it an area for hikers and sightseers.
Amy McKinney, county planning director, and Rebecca Shaffer, deputy director of community development, are leading the project. They updated the commissioners last week on the progress and provided history of the area on the north side of Route 224 that that includes a scenic, 50-foot waterfall.
The county planners since 2016 have been obtaining grant funding and acquiring property at the scenic site, where a dig in 1979 uncovered a pre-existing town and civilization that dates back to the 1800s. That settlement is long gone.
"Our community's excited bout this," Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said at the commissioners meeting last Tuesday.
Penn Power owned Quaker Falls and it has always been a place people want to see, but it's been an issue for public safety, McKinney explained. ATV and dirt bike riders have frequented the area in recent years, and an accident four years ago resulted in a person being flown to a hospital.
The county's Greenways Plan identified the Quaker Falls area as one that should be developed into a county park for recreational purposes. The plan also identifies the land as a high priority conservation area.
A Penn Power representative had contacted the previous board of commissioners in 2016, seeking to transfer the ownership to the county. The commissioners seized the idea as a good opportunity to create a county park. The county, while working through legalities, applied for Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grants and received $385,000 for the project.
"The main thing is, we want to make sure it's safe," she emphasized. "It's natural resource that we want people to go and see."
Shaffer has taken the lead on its planning and continues to monitor its progress.
The first phase of the project was a pedestrian bridge, which was an old railroad trestle that can be seen from Route 224, Shaffer said. "We did engineering to determine the abutments were safe. The rails and ties were removed, and it's now a beautiful pedestrian bridge," she said, adding that portion was finished last year.
The old railroad bridge was originally built in 1894 and the Pennsylvania & Lake Erie Railroad used it for many years, abandoning it in the late 1970’s, according to information from Lawrence County Memoirs. The bridge was part of a branch road off the P&LE main line that began near Lowellville, Ohio, and extended into Hillsville and Bessemer.
At end of last year, the county awarded a contract to North Beaver Contracting LLC for construction of a parking lot and 1/4 mile of 6-foot-wide tarred and chipped trail. The work started in January of this year.
"It was nothing but forest, and it's now completely open, the trees were removed, there is a driveway, it looks very nice, and there is sunlight there," McKinney said of the site upgrades. The tarred and chipped trail leads to a natural trail, McKinney said, adding that area is basically where people will park, and there is a walking path to bridge and other areas to look at the falls. It's very close to the highway."
She summed up that the work details done to date are the mobilization of an erosion and sedimentation control plan a forestry plan, the posting of entrance signs, completion of the driveway and parking lot with handicapped parking, the surfaced trail, a private 6-foot-high barrier fence and removal of an old gate. A turngate is in front of the bridge to keep recreational vehicles out of the area, McKinney said. The only highlights still needed are an entrance sign, more security cameras, benches and a trash can. A final site inspection also is required, she said.
McKinney said that eventually, they want to install pavilions and picnic tables, anticipating the site will attract people from surrounding counties and Ohio.
The completed area is where people park and access the site to the bridge. Signs will be posted for people to proceed at their own risk.
"There is also a natural trail out there," she noted.
The park, once opened to the public, will be accessible from dawn to dusk.
McKinney noted that outside of the DCNR grant, the county has not spent any dollars except to acquire the property for $15,000. It also paid for an appraisal and a minimal fee to Penn Power.
A community volunteer day is planned 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 and the county planning office is signing up people to help cut grape vines off old trees. At least one team of people already has signed up to work, McKinney said.
"I'm excited for the day we bring the big scissors out," Boyd said.
Shaffer marveled that until she started working on the project, "I never knew it existed, and I've lived here all my life."
He noted that the county is in the process of acquiring another adjoining tract of 58-acres that is considered to be Quaker Falls South, which is north of the county's acquired land. The county solicitor is working on closing that purchase, he said, noting that section is the location of the archaeological dig that was done by John White, an anthropology professor at Youngstown State University, and a group of his students about 30 years ago. White died on Aug. 28, 2009, and Quakertown is mentioned in his obituary as one of the many archaeological digs.
"That site is one of the major, if not only sites, of archaeological significance in Lawrence County," Boyd said. The Quaker settlement that existed there in the 1800s has since been washed out, he said.
