One of Lawrence County’s unsung historians saw his day of glory Tuesday as the ribbon was cut to officially open Quaker Falls as a new county park.
Ron Halackna of New Castle can be seen walking along roads on any given day, taking in as much vision and history of Lawrence County as he possibly can.
Halackna prides himself as being the first person to suggest to anyone that the historic and scenic Quaker Falls in Mahoning Township, the site of now-extinct primitive community that was subject to an archaeological dig, be made into a park for all to enjoy.
He made that suggestion about 25 years ago to former Commissioner Steve Craig, who was county planning director at the time. That idea carried through into county recreational and greenways plans years later and, with two boards of county commissioners sanctioning it and the planning office persevering to develop it to become a reality.
More than 50 people gathered in the parking lot near the natural historic waterfall Tuesday afternoon, where county planning director Amy McKinney, and deputy directors Rebecca Shaffer and Allen Miller cut the ribbon to officially designate Quaker Falls as a scenic county-owned recreation area.
Halackna explained that he once had a college assignment about historical development in Lawrence County, and his research led him to become a local historian. He did a lot of research on the Quaker Falls area, and about 25 years ago went to the wilderness area with Craig to walk through it.
He credited Dr. John White, a YSU professor of anthropology who conducted an archaeological dig on the property, for first suggesting in a written report that the area be made into a park. Halackna verbally passed that idea on to Craig as county planning director at the time.
“I guess it took 25 years to get through all of the bureaucratic loopholes,” Halackna said. Having walked the area about 20 times himself through the years, he pointed out, “All you have to do is look around to see how dangerous a place it is with those waterfalls.”
A steep cliff with no railing and wet leaves is a scenic lookout to the rushing falls and stream 50 feet below, and warning signs are posted for people to heed them and not get too close to the edge. Historical and other warning signs also are posted in the area, and newly built walking bridge gives visitors a safe passageway.
The pedestrian bridge replaces an old railroad trestle that was built in 1894 and was used by the Pennsylvania & Lake Erie Railroad until it was abandoned in the late 1970s.
“The reality is, we’ve got it completed,” Halackna said. “I think it’s going to bring in some money and tourism.”
“It was his inspiration from many years ago that got this project going,” Craig said of Halackna, who has written books about Lawrence County. “He’s a unique individual for this community.
“This is how democracy is supposed to work,” Craig continued, crediting the existing board of commissioners — Morgan Boyd, Loretta Spielvogel and Dan Vogler — for following up the work of the previous board.
The late Commissioner Bob Del Signore, who died last year, “was a real spark plug for this project,” Craig said. “He saw this as a great opportunity for the people of Lawrence County.
“He was planting the trees that he would never get to see the shade underneath, for future generations to come out here and enjoy this park.”
Three generations of Del Signore’s family — including his widow, son and grandson — attended the grand opening.
Recognizing the county planning department for its work on the project, Craig said, “I can’t think of another county park anywhere in western Pennsylvania, period. This is unique.”
The ribbon-cutting was organized by the existing board of county commissioners, who recognized everyone who was involved in the funding, planning and contracting for the project.
The 180-acre park was improved using state grant dollars as an area for hikers and sightseers on the north side of Route 224.
The county obtained the funding — primarily, a $385,000 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources — and acquired property at the scenic site, where the archaeological dig in 1979 uncovered a pre-existing town and civilization that dates back to the 1800s. That settlement is long gone.
The county Greenways Plan approved in 2017 identified the tract as one that should be developed into a county park for recreational purposes and identifies the land as a high-priority conservation area.
A Penn Power representative had contacted the previous board of commissioners in 2016, seeking to transfer the ownership of the land to the county. The former commissioners seized the idea as an opportunity to create the park.
At end of last year, the county awarded a contract to North Beaver Contracting LLC for construction of a parking lot and a quarter-mile of 6-foot-wide tarred and chipped trail.
The county contracted with John Hudson, a local forester, for a tree management plan at the site. A turn gate was installed in front of the bridge to keep recreational vehicles out. Eventually, pavilions and picnic tables will be added.
The park will be accessible from dawn to dusk.
The county is acquiring another adjoining tract of 58-acres that is considered to be Quaker Falls South, which is north of the county-owned land. That section was the actual location of the archaeological dig.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.