HARRISBURG — The House judiciary committee declined Tuesday to take up a measure that would make it easier for relatives to get firearms taken away from people deemed a danger to themselves.
Gun control groups have been calling on the House to pass the Extreme Risk Protection Order bill, the so-called Red Flag Law.
Judiciary Committee chairman Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin County, said yesterday that the red flag bill won’t be put on the judiciary committee calendar as long as he’s chairman of that committee.
That announcement was blasted by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and those who’ve been calling for the General Assembly to act on the red flag bill.
“I am extremely frustrated today that the House Judiciary Chairman pledged not to allow votes on any additional bipartisan commonsense gun safety priorities,” Wolf said. “As citizens across Pennsylvania demand gun safety action, the chairman is going in the opposite direction.”
The committee did move forward with a bill that would punish local communities that try to pass gun laws stricter than the state's.
The judiciary committee also approved a measure that would reduce the time given to county officials to alert the state police that an individual has been committed for mental health problems, and thus should be barred from possessing or buying firearms.
Kauffman’s move to block any committee vote on the red flag bill is “outrageous,” said Shira Goodman, executive director of the Philadelphia-based gun control group CeaseFire PA.
“People get sent to Harrisburg to deal with tough issues. This is a crisis,” she said. “We’re not even going to get a debate or a vote.”
The move was welcomed by pro-gun groups, who’ve criticized the red flag laws for making it too easy for people to lose their gun rights over allegations that they pose a danger, said Kim Stolfer, executive director of Pennsylvania Firearms Owners Against Crime.
"These things allow anybody, basically, to establish that the government is going to take action against you based on the lowest standard of evidence,” Stolfer said.
House Bill 1066 would allow groups like the National Rifle Association to sue local governments that pass gun ordinances stricter than the state law and seek legal fees if they win.
The state had passed a similar law in 2014, but the state Supreme Court had ruled that the measure was unconstitutional, state Rep. Mark Keller, R-Perry County, the author of the bill. The court ruling wasn’t based on the provisions in that pre-emption law, but rather focused on the process the Legislature used in the passing the 2014 version of the law.
State Rep. Timothy Briggs, the Democratic chair of the judiciary committee, criticized the decision to move HB 1066.
“After a deadly summer, there are a number of bills that we could take up sooner,” said Briggs, a Montgomery County lawmaker. “We’re ignoring bills the public wants us to tackle.”
Briggs said after the meeting that the legislation passed by the committee only serves to provide “political cover” so lawmakers can say they’ve passed some form of gun legislation.
Kauffman said that the measures passed by the committee serve as compromises focused on keeping guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.
Kauffman was the main sponsor of HB 1835, which would mandate that county officials alert state police within 72 hours if a person has been involuntarily committed. Current law gives county officials a week to notify state police that the individual shouldn’t be allowed to buy or possess a firearm due to the involuntary mental health commitment.
The week-long notification window “does create a vulnerability,” said state police Lt. Col. Scott Price, the Deputy Commissioner of Administration & Professional Responsibility, in testimony before the Senate judiciary committee Tuesday.
The state police received 36,589 reports that individuals had been involuntarily committee due mental health concerns last year, according to the state police. There have been 28,060 reports of involuntary commitments in Pennsylvania in 2019, through Sept. 24.
In Lawrence County, there were 56 reports in 2019 to the state police of involuntary mental health commitments. In 2018, there were 84.
Once an individual is involuntarily committed, they would fail the state police background check if they try to buy a firearm in a gun shop, he said.
