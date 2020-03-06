A man police say was wanted on a warrant from Ohio faces additional charges after a police chase Friday in downtown New Castle.
Police said they conducted a traffic stop on South Jefferson Street at South Street. Five people were in the vehicle, police said, including the driver, who then fled at a high rate of speed.
The car, though, ended up crossing the median on Falls Street and striking a pole. Three of the people in the car were taken to UPMC Jameson for treatment.
Police identified the driver as 23-year-old Robert Clark. They did not provide an address for Clark, nor was it clear if he was one of the people taken to the hospital.
According to police, he is being charged with fleeing and eluding, flight to avoid apprehension, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, driving under the Influence of a controlled substance -- combination of drugs and alcohol, possession of paraphernalia and four summary traffic violations.
