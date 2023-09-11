Dustin Hammond discovered Volant when his sister attended Westminster College in nearby New Wilmington.
Now, Hammond makes an annual pilgrimage to the village of about 125 residents known for its shops and restaurants.
“It’s fantastic,” the 36-year-old said Saturday during his visit to Pumpkin Fest. “I like this small town. Living in Pittsburgh, it’s just chains. It’s Bed Bath & Beyond. It’s nice seeing a coffee shop not owned by Starbucks.”
This is the second year merchants have held the event the Saturday after Labor Day. Traditionally, it was held later in October.
“It’s been great,” said event organizer Wendy Morris, who owns Intertwined Designs at 275 Main St. and has been part of the Volant retail scene for about 30 years.
“People are visiting the shops decorated with fall merchandise,” Morris said. “I think there’s more shoppers with it being earlier.”
She hosted free children’s games outside her store.
Dana Barr, owner of Oak Creek Creations at 400 Main St., said when the festival was held at the end of October, people were done buying.
“It’s been good,” Barr said on Saturday. “I’m surprised (because) there’s other events going on. I was afraid they would take away from us.”
Some browsing customers turned into buyers.
“Up until now there’s been a lot of browsing going on,” Barr said. “Something to get out of the house.”
Margie Walsh of Saxonburg purchased placemats from Barr’s store.
“We come here usually ever fall,” said Walsh. “It’s the atmosphere, very quaint and they’re friendly people.”
The 64-year-old home health agency administrator said she almost always buys when she visits Volant.
“My first stop was this store,” she said.
Walsh’s sister, Pam Rissman from Indianapolis and Walsh’s daughter, Shannon Mazzarese, of Greensburg, joined Walsh.
For 34 years, Gary and Terry Fleming of Niagara Falls, Canada, have taken a weekend trip after Labor Day to golf and tour. This year’s trip took them to the Mercer-New Wilmington area and a stop at the Knockin Noggin Cidery & Winery and Derailed Distillery, both in Volant.
“We’re impressed,” Terry said about the town. “It’s very quaint for sure.”
