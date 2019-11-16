The House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Donald J. Trump could be summed up in a word — uncertainty.
From county-elected officials to Sen. Bob Casey, there are strong feelings for and against impeaching Trump, yet how the process will end is still, well, uncertain. Uncertain as to how it will play out. Uncertain on a time frame. And uncertain on if the investigation will have a lasting impact on Trump’s presidency.
Members of Congress are reviewing evidence and interviewing key witnesses after Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone call to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who at the time of the call was the frontrunner to be Trump’s opponent in the 2020 election.
“Once (the interview) process plays out,” Casey said during an interview after a roundtable discussion on healthcare in New Castle, “and I can’t predict nor can anybody in the House predict how long that will take, but it will take a few weeks. I don’t expect anything to be concluded in the House until probably sometime in December. We’re not certain at the conclusion of that process there will be one article of impeachment or multiple articles or no articles.”
While Casey, a Democrat who cruised to a third six-year term in 2018 despite Pennsylvania narrowly voting for Trump in the 2016 general election, can speak from the Washington perspective. Locally, however, opinions differ.
“It’s only happened four times, but we haven’t impeached yet,” said Paul Stefano, chairman of the Lawrence County Democrats. “We haven’t formally impeached yet, and we don’t know what’s going to happen in the Senate trial. Will it be party-line issues? We still haven’t seen the case presented.”
Meanwhile, Gale Measel, the head of the county Republicans, thinks Congress as a whole should go back to what voters sent them to Washington, D.C., to do — pass legislation.
“The majority of Americans understand the importance of fairness and that one is innocent until proven guilty,” Measel said. “Let’s start first by addressing the bills before Congress that aren’t being addressed.”
Measel called the inquiry a “sham” that “smells from the stench of unfairness and impropriety at every unethical step.”
“All who voted for Trump see right through this scam and are embolden to work even harder to ensure he is reelected in 2020,” Measel said. “He is our president doing what he promised.”
Stefano added that the Ukraine incident is just another instance of a Trump overstep after Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller’s report didn’t clear the president of obstruction of justice in regard to the inquiry on Russia’s perceived interference in the 2016 election — although it didn’t implicate Trump either.
“Don’t forget, 10 possible instances of obstruction of justice,” he said, in reference to Mueller’s report. “Everything that comes out kind of leads you to this place that this behavior is disturbing as president. We’ll see as we learn more.”
While the made-for-TV inquiries will no doubt boost broadcast network ratings, whether there is a shift in how voters view Trump — and the true power of the executive branch — in a state which narrowly voted red for the first time this century is still up for debate.
“It’s always wrong for any politician in the United States of America — from a public official in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, to the president — it is always 100 percent wrong for them to use the power of government — in this case, the power of the presidency — to investigate a political opponent,” Casey said.
