There’s no doubt this is not how the spring political season was supposed to turn out.
With President Donald Trump seeking a second term, a host of Democrats were following a familiar script in order to become his November challenger. There were several candidates to start the campaign, a number that has now been whittled down. The entire process includes debates, campaign stops at community centers, fairs, diners and gymnasiums. All of it comes to a point with a summer convention, a grand kickoff to the fall campaign looking forward to the Nov. 3 Election Day.
As if politics haven’t already undergone a major identity shift in the last four years with Trump’s 2016 victory, 2020 will have an even more unlikely road ahead due to uncertainty and constraints from the coronavirus pandemic.
“This primary and these times are unlike anything we’ve ever experienced,” Angela Valvano, vice chair of the Lawrence County Democrats.
Valvano is also a delegate for Bernie Sanders and under normal circumstances would attend, with other delegates, the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. The event is scheduled for July 13-16.
“I fully expect the Democratic Convention to be held in a remote digital manner. Even if there has been a loosening of the current distancing restrictions, the pomp and gaiety of an in-person convention would be completely inappropriate in a time where so many will be suffering, both economically and mentally. This will undoubtedly dampen fundraising and enthusiasm dramatically.”
Pennsylvania, like other states amid the coronavirus pandemic, voted to move its April 28 primary election back until June 2. Just former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders remain in the race. The delayed primary causes some worry for Samuel Baker, a 2013 Laurel High School graduate and Slippery Rock Township resident.
“I worry about delaying the primary because Bernie has said he’s staying in the race at least through New York and Pennsylvania,” Baker said while giving blood at a Shenango Township drive. “I think that we need to end the primaries as soon as possible so we can unify, get to the convention and get on our way to take on Trump.”
Baker, a graduate of Boston University, worked as a paid campaign aide for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in New Hampshire for five months through the Granite State’s primary in mid-February. Baker said he plans to support Biden in the primary election. Buttigieg endorsed the former vice president shortly after dropping out of the race in early March.
Valvano disagrees, saying Sanders should stay in the race despite party insiders’ pleas for him to move aside would help party unity since many of his supporters are distrusting of the party’s establishment figures.
“We have a far greater chance of party unity by seeing the process through to the nominating convention,” Valvano said, adding seeing his campaign through to the convention would help push some of his progressive policies to become part of the Democrats’ platform of issues.
So what will the day after Election Day be like?
Both Valvano and Baker agree voter turnout needs to be high for Democrats having any chance of unseating Trump. Trump won swing states Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin by razor-thin margins on his way to historic victory.
“We need to have historic turnout,” Baker said, adding he was participating in a phone bank in the coming days. “We have to make sure we’re contacting voters and getting them to the polls or mail-in ballots.”
Baker added he thinks Democrats need to shrink the margins in places like Lawrence County and win other big counties, like Erie, which Trump flipped red in 2016. Biden can do that by adopting some of Sanders’ ideas young voters are particularly excited about, like tackling student loan debt, climate change and continuing to take a hard line combating gun violence.
For Valvano, it’s about making sure the party runs on a platform of addressing concerns that Trump spoke directly to, like fears and concerns of working-class voters.
“If we can put the needs of our poor and working-class voters at the forefront and increase voter turnout by connecting with disaffected voters then our candidate will have a fighting chance of beating Donald Trump in November,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.