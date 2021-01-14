Two area residents are wanted by the FBI in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, The (Sharon) Herald learned Wednesday.
The FBI is reportedly seeking a Sharpsville man and Pulaski woman for questioning about their involvement in the Capitol siege, carried out by supporters of President Donald Trump. Attempts by The Herald to confirm the investigation with FBI officials were unsuccessful.
The two people are suspected of participating in an attack that attempted to prevent the ratification of electoral votes in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Five people died during the riot.
“The FBI does not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation,” FBI spokesperson Catherine Policicchio, of the Pittsburgh field office, told The Herald Wednesday.
Jessica Davis, an FBI spokesperson in Washington, D.C., also said the agency could neither confirm nor deny that it is seeking area residents.
Relatives of the Sharpsville man, fearing reprisals, declined to speak with The Herald.
“Absolutely not,” one relative said. “I saw what happened to Bill Strimbu on The Herald’s Facebook page. Disgusting. I refuse to place myself in that same position.”
The Facebook comments, many of them critical, came in response to a Jan. 9 story about Strimbu, a Trump supporter and businessman, who participated in the protest in Washington, D.C., but did not enter The Capitol building.
Another family member asked The Herald not to call or attempt to contact other relatives.
The Sharpsville man’s photo could be included in a “Wanted” poster array on the FBI’s website.
The FBI is seeking information to help the agency identify participants in the rioting and violence at or near the U.S. Capitol building. The agency is asking anyone with information or tips related to the investigation to contact fbi.gov/USCapitol, or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
