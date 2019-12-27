Three new faces will be at the helm of Pulaski Township in 2020.
Andrew Costello, who is set to begin his third year as township supervisor, will be the senior member of the board which includes Keith Stowe, who became a supervisor following the resignation of Lori Sniezek last month, and William Beck, who won the seat in the November election. Beck will be sworn into office at the Jan. 6 reorganizational meeting.
"That's a lot of changes for the end of the year but the township is in good hands," Costello said. "The supervisors are a great group of guys."
Some township residents questioned the sudden change of personnel, saying if Sniezek planned to leave she should have announced it in time to allow residents to elect a replacement. But Costello and township solicitor Richard Harper said the township has done everything "by the book" and has done nothing wrong.
"They followed the law," Harper said. "The law states that if a vacancy exists, the supervisors have 30 days to name a replacement. If they can't do that, the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court president judge will make the appointment."
Costello said the vacancy occurred on the board of supervisors "rather quickly."
"Lori Sniezek, who I think is in her second six-year term, submitted her resignation in November, prior to our Dec. 2 meeting. We voted on accepting it at that time," he said.
Costello said Stowe, who is a member of the township's volunteer fire department and a life-long township resident, had expressed an interest in the past to serve on the board. He was appointed at the Dec. 2 board meeting when Sniezek's resignation was accepted.
"And he attended nine of our 12 meetings this year," Costello said. "He's already attended meetings as a supervisor and has voted to adopt the 2020 budget, which includes no tax increase."
Costello said Stowe was sworn in soon after the December meeting, possibly the week after the meeting. Beck, he said, will be sworn in at the reorganizational meeting, replacing Greg Carna whose term expires on Dec. 31.
Costello added that he met with the solicitor "as soon as we received Lori's letter. I asked him what were our legal choices. He said we had 30 days to appoint someone.
"This is a big, unexpected change to come at the end of the year but it will be a good restructuring (of the board). We'll be looking at everything with fresh eyes."
He added that when he came onto the board there was a good deal of discussion about natural gas wells, but said those issues seem to have been resolved.
"Most of our meetings are cut and dried," he said. "Rarely do we have visitors and our meetings are over within minutes of calling it to order.
"We have a good team a good police department, road crew, secretary and municipal authority This township is in good hands."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.