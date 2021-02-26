No injuries were reported Thursday when a Pulaski Township man fired a gun inside his home in the presence of two women.
Pulaski Township police as a result arrested James Leland Johnson, 42, of 623 State Route 208.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were called to a domestic incident around 9:50 a.m. and they found two women walking on the road. As they approached the house, officers saw Johnson standing on his front porch. They ordered him to put his hands in the air and he complied.
Police units from multiple agencies responded. According to a criminal complaint, Johnson said his estranged family members were there to pick up belongings and one of them was getting something from his basement. He said he told them to get out of his house and the pulled a 9-millimeter pistol from his holster and fired a round into a pile of clothes on the floor, according to the account he gave police.
The two women ran out of the basement door. Johnson told police he did not intend to shoot the women, only to scare them off, the complaint said.
Johnson is charged with two counts each of simple assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and recklessly endangering another person, and one count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who confined him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
