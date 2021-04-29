The village of Pulaski will have its annual Memorial Day ceremony at noon May 30 at the honor roll located at the corner of Grell Street and Route 208.
Dr. Lewis A. Grell, chairman of the event, will be the featured speaker. The West Middlesex VFW Honor Guard will present the colors. Flowers at the honor roll will be provided by the Snappy Dragon Garden Club led by president Lynn Cox.
Vern Aubel, Vince Milton and the Pulaski Girl and Boy Scouts will assist in the ceremony, which is open to the public.
