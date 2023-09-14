William Heasley considered buying a dilapidated neighboring Pulaski Township home just to tear it down.
“It’s killing my property value and I’m thinking about selling (my home) because I’m too old to take care of it,” the 68-year-old said.
Pulaski Township supervisors during their Monday meeting agreed to once again notify the owner, who they had understood planned to renovate the home at 1853 state Route 208 for a rental. Supervisors will ask the owner for an update on the work.
Located at the west end of the Pulaski bridge on a steep bank overlooking the Shenango River, the home has been vacant for about five years, Heasley said.
Owner Nicholas DeMatteo said he plans to renovate the home and sell it. The Shenango Township resident said he purchased it three years ago.
“I actually sent guys out there today to take care of the grass and the weeds, which are sky high,” DeMatteo said Wednesday.
He believes the home is worth saving.
“It has a lot of unique architecture and hopes to be a beautiful turnaround,” DeMatteo said. “It is a slow process and unfortunately I can’t give you an exact timeline.”
According to township tax collector Bradley Marshall, the owner is current on the property taxes.
Township secretary-treasurer Megan Allison said several letters have been sent to the property owner concerning the high grass and empty home.
“The property owner’s response was that they intend to rehabilitate the home,” Allison said.
Newly appointed Supervisor Lew Grell initiated the discussion about the home with supervisors.
“I was looking at the file and the latest information is from March of this year,” Grell said. “The indication was they will be doing something, but I don’t see any sign of it.
“It’s definitely an eyesore for the village of Pulaski,” he continued. “The house is in disrepair and the grounds are just awful. I haven’t seen any progress.”
Besides being an eyesore, Heasley said he understood the basement was filled with trash.
“They said they cleaned it out last year,” he said. “They had dumpsters. They were going to fix it and rent it out.”
DeMatteo said the garbage was removed this past summer.
The last time Heasley, who has lived in his home for 42 years, saw anyone there was in the spring — until Wednesday when he heard someone mowing.
