The Pulaski Township supervisors approved a new police contract this week and an agreement for a Dollar General location in the township.
The police contract runs retroactively from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2024.
The full-time police lieutenant will make $28.40 an hour, the full-time police sergeant will make $25.20 an hour and part-time patrolman wages will range from $17.50 to $21.60 an hour.
For the Dollar General project, the board approved an operation and maintenance agreement for stormwater best management practices and co-applicant agreement for the highway occupancy drainage permit.
In May, the board approved a conditional use request for a retail store location on the north side of U.S. Route 422, west of Fox Hollow Lane. Applicants are currently seeking highway occupancy permits from PennDOT.
There are currently 21 Dollar General stores in Lawrence County.
