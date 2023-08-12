Pulaski Township Supervisor Kelly Smith agreed to visit Heritage Hills Mobile Home Estates after residents complained about tall grass, vacant trailers and running water during the board’s Monday meeting.
“The water’s been running over a year,” said resident Richard Suders. “I’m waiting for trout to swim by.”
Suders also complained about the tall grass at the mobile home park on Beechwood Boulevard.
“I’m the guy who stepped out of my bathroom last week and there’s a possum in my hallway,” he said.
JCD Heritage Hills from Oakdale, California, is listed as the owner of the property, said township tax collector Bradley Marshall. JCD could not be reached.
A resident of Heritage Hills for seven years, Suders asked if supervisors could develop an ordinance for maintaining mobile home parks.
“They’re ignoring it,” he said.
Resident Janet McKissick also talked about the water running down the road and sewage.
“It stinks,” McKissick said. “The DEP (state Department of Environmental Protection) has been called. Township police have taken pictures and the manager doesn’t want to talk to anyone in the park.”
“Could you please help us,” she added. “There’s people who want to live there and there’s trailers that are trash.”
Dino Cilli echoed her comments.
“We also have a problem with safety in the park at night,” said Cilli. “I sleep with one eye open.”
Smith said the township has ordinances that require residents to mow their grass.
Township Solicitor Jason Medure said there’s also a junk ordinance.
Supervisors also:
•Awarded two contracts to Protech Security Systems. Protech will receive $2,000 to upgrade the security system at the police department and $2,500 to install six cameras at the township park.
•Voted to pay Motorola $3,650 to activate portable radios and cruisers with global positioning systems.
If an officer becomes incapacitated and can’t talk, the Lawerence County Emergency Operations Center will be notified of the officer’s location.
•Gave permission for firefighters to dig nine-foot-deep trenches at the township park as part of countywide emergency personnel training. The trenches will be dug outside the fence surrounding the baseball field and refilled when done, said Pulaski Fire Chief Guy Morse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.