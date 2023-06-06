Pulaski Township supervisors during their Monday meeting discussed installing security video cameras at the township park.
“There’s been a lot of activity with four-wheelers going through,” said Supervisor Kelly Smith.
Smith mentioned a system that would allow up to four cameras — one could be placed along the driveway and another by the pond. The system could be hooked up to the internet making it possible for police to view footage off-site.
“We haven’t decided if we will put in all four,” Smith said.
The proposal also calls for upgrading cameras at the police department. No action was taken.
In other business, Cherriwood Road residents Jake Emery and Jeff Coates expressed concerns about motorists exceeding the 35 mph speed limit.
“We have cars going over 70, easy,” Emery said.
“It’s just ridiculous,” Coates added. “They cut through (from U.S. 422) to go to Marr Road and they did it before the construction.”
He was referring to a $5.25-million resurfacing project underway on Route 422 from State Line Road in Pulaski Township to Harbor Village Drive in Mahoning Township. Completion is expected by the end of the year.
Supervisors agreed to have police patrol the Cherriwood for speeders.
Supervisors also:
•Gave permission for Brian Serafino to combine three lots into one at 3545 U.S. 422 near the Hillsville Road intersection. They are not aware of any plans Serafino may have for the property.
•Contracted with Berkheimer Associates beginning on July 1 to collect the $5 per capita tax after Wilmington Area School District decided to do the same. The township tax collector currently collects the tax. The school district anticipates a $7,000 annual savings. Berkheimer will prepare each bill for 25 cents and the school district and township will share the postage. Township supervisors do not know what to expect in savings, other than the postage.
•Voted to spend $2,120 on six tires for the one-ton dump truck and $960 for tires for its mower unless the tires can be found at a lower price.
•Agreed to purchase a $2,751 saw from Wilson Concrete in Pulaski for cutting concrete, rebar and asphalt.
•Approved park rentals for July 14 and 29 and Sept. 30.
