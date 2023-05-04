Pulaski Township supervisors during their Monday meeting finalized plans for summer road maintenance.
Roads schedule for repairs include English, Five Points, Topper Hill and State Line roads, the north end of Cotton School Road and the south side of Hillsville Road.
Supervisors Kelly Smith and Keith Stowe approved the list. Supervisor Bill Beck was absent.
The township tries to improve five miles of its 50 miles of roads annually. State and township monies fund the projects.
The township budgeted $175,000 for summer road maintenance. For 2023, the township received $208,252 from the state.
Supervisors also asked road foreman Guy Morse to repair a 1,000-foot section of Carlisle Road that continues into Mahoning Township.
“It’s pretty bad,” Stowe said. “We have to at least get the patcher up there and build the road up on the edges and tar and chip.”
In other business, supervisors rescinded their April 10 decision to buy fuel from Glassmere Fuel Service. After awarding a contract for 10,000 gallons of red-dyed diesel at $2.71 a gallon and 5,000 gallons of unleaded gasoline at $2.39 a gallon, supervisors learned Glassmere could increase prices. Bid specifications required that the prices be locked in.
The only other bidder — Reed Oil — also had an escalator clause.
“We think we will get at-the-time pricing,” Stowe said.
“We can’t lock anyone into that price with fuel going up and down,” Smith added. “When needed, we will get three bids and go with the lowest at that time.”
Supervisors tabled contracting with Berkheimer to collect its $5 per capita tax; elected township tax collector Brad Marshall currently collects the tax levied on every adult in the township.
Wilmington Area School District last week voted to contract with Berkheimer to collect the per capita tax, anticipating a $7,000 annual savings and revenue.
Township secretary Megan Allison said the township and school district use one invoice to bill residents for the per capita tax.
“We would have to send a separate invoice for the $5 or switch to Berkheimer to collect it,” Allison said.
Stowe said he would like to get input from Marshall and wait to hear from Berkheimer.
•Agreed to pay A&L Lawn Care $625 for annual landscaping at the township park next to the closed New Bedford Elementary School. The company did the project last year for $585.
•Approved park rentals for May 6 and 27 and July 7.
