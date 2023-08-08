Pulaski Township supervisors during their Monday meeting appointed former supervisor Lew Grell to a vacancy on the board.
Grell, 91, was among three who applied after former supervisor Bill Beck resigned in June to move closer to family in West Virginia. Other applicants were Richard DiFrischia, a former teacher and member of the Pulaski Volunteer Fire Department, and CathyJo Sabol, a retiree who worked for the state’s Division of Vital Records for 35 years.
A retired educator, Grell will serve until the end of December.
“It’s short term and I felt I could help out for the four months based on my experience and give the voters the chance to put someone in of their choosing and not appointed,” he said. “This took it out of the board’s hands and put it in the voters’ hands.”
During the Nov. 7 general election, the voters will pick someone to complete the remaining three years of Beck’s six-year term, beginning in January. Political parties have until Sept. 18 to nominate candidates for the ballot, said Tim Germani, director of elections for Lawrence County.
As of Tuesday, no candidates were nominated, Germani said.
Virginia Zinza told supervisors the Republican party has nominated her for Beck’s remaining term.
“I will be on the ballot,” Zinza said.
Seven years ago, she moved to Lawrence County from Pittsburgh, where the mother of six worked as a paramedic. While living in Plain Grove, her husband died and she moved her family to Pulaski Township.
Zinza is the founder of the Lawrence County Patriot Party, a staunch conservative group, and homeschools her children.
“I’m very passionate about Lawrence County,” Zinza told supervisors. “We educate and empower members in Lawrence County to make better choices and on how to keep families safe.”
As for Grell, the voters elected him in 2001; he served one six-year term. The retired executive director of the Association of the Advanced International Education, Grell served as a superintendent for school districts in Hamburg, N.Y., and Eden, N.Y., and the American School of The Hague in the Netherlands. He also served as principal for the former Mahoning, West Side and West Pittsburg elementary schools in the New Castle Area School District.
Supervisors are paid $139 a month.
