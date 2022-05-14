The Village of Pulaski will hold its 78th annual Memorial Day observance at 12:15 p.m. May 29.
The event will take place at the honor roll, located at the corner of Grell Street and Route 208.
The Rev. Bill Knechtel, pastor of Pulaski Presbyterian Church, will be the speaker. Dr. Lewis Grell, master of ceremonies, will be assisted by Vern Aubel, Dr. Thomas Patton and members of the West Middlesex VFW.
The combined choirs of the Pulaski United Methodist and Pulaski Presbyterian churches will lead the singing of the national anthem and “America.”
After the ceremony, the public is invited to a community picnic will take place at Pulaski Presbyterian Church.
