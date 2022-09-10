Pulaski Township Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host the fourth 9/11 First Responders Remembrance 5k Walk & Run on Sunday at the township park in New Bedford.
For a brief period of time, traffic will be one lane on Evergreen Road from School House Road to just before Johnson Road.
(0) comments
