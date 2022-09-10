9/11 fallen honored at annual Pulaski walk/run

Five very tired volunteer firemen in full fire fighting gear brought up the rear at the Second Annual First Responders Remembrance 5K Walk/Run last night. The firemen, from left, Randy Rodgers, Keith Stowe, Justin Stafford, with flag, and Greg Houlette all of Pulaski Township, and Brock Janoski of the Shenango Township/Mercer County volunteer department participated to honor the firemen, police, EMTs and others who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, attack  in New York City and Washington D.C. when terrorists flew planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center and The Pentagon and a field in Shanksville.  

Pulaski Township Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host the fourth 9/11 First Responders Remembrance 5k Walk & Run on Sunday at the township park in New Bedford.

For a brief period of time, traffic will be one lane on Evergreen Road from School House Road to just before Johnson Road.

