A Pulaski Township resident must get permission from township supervisors to store items on the outside and inside of his building at 3484 Evergreen Road.
Property owner Anthony Carbone will have a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the township building at 1172 state Route 208 before supervisors Keith Stowe, Kelly Smith and Lew Grell.
Carbone said Monday he purchased the former East Coast Paving property about six months ago to build a home and would like to use a separate 800-square-foot building for personal storage — inside and out.
According to the application for the appeal, this property has not conformed to zoning because it was a commercial property before zoning was implemented. The building has never been suitable for residential purposes.
Township zoning officer Mourice Waltz said commercial storage is not permitted in the neighborhood because it’s zoned for single-family homes. Waltz determined the building is a commercial structure and does meet zoning regulations.
Carbone appealed the decision.
Before he purchased the property, the property’s former owner had received a court order prohibiting the storage of commercial items outside the building, Waltz said.
That order likely still stands.
(0) comments
