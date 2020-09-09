Pulaski Township police are seeking a suspect who held up a mobile phone, computer and electronics service shop with a gun and pistol-whipped the owner.
The robbery was reported to have occurred around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at Pulaski PC, a business on Evergreen Road, near Route 422.
According to a Pulaski police report published on Facebook, a male aged around 20 entered the shop wearing a black hoodie and red bandana over his face, blue jeans and white sneakers. He brandished a silver semi-automatic pistol and struck the victim on the face and arms with it four times, knocking him to the floor, the report said. The intruder then fled with an undetermined amount of cash.
Pulaski police officer in charge, Lt. Chad Adams, said the businessman suffered a cut on his ear but refused treatment from ambulance personnel who responded.
Anyone who may have seen someone fitting the intruder's description, either walking or getting into a vehicle around that time, is asked to contact the Pulaski police at (724) 964-8891, ext 104.
The state police, Union Township police and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department and canine officer assisted Pulaski officers at the scene.
