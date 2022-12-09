The Pulaski Township police say they are cracking down on garbage haulers traveling through its jurisdiction with loads not secured and covered.
Lt. Chad Adams, township officer in charge, reported an incident that occurred just after midnight Tuesday. He was finishing up with citing another garbage semi whose load he inspected and who had no record of duty status, was driving on a suspended license and had no PennDOT physical exam card. The driver's truck was placed out of service and towed.
As he was impounding that truck, another garbage-hauling flatbed drove past with partially covered garbage and trash flying off of it onto the road, Adams reported.
He alerted the Union Township police to stop that truck, which he inspected and placed out of service until the proper tarps could be placed to completely cover the load. He noted items on the truck, including a chair, were loose could have fallen off and damaged another vehicle or person.
The driver of that truck, who was cited, was identified as 29-year-old James Gorcheck of Tonawanda, New York.
"These loads have to be completely covered or baled and in canvas-style bags," Adams said, "and they have to have signs saying 'municipal waste' on the loads."
If found guilty, the drivers could face fines of $300 to $1,000 for each offense.
The garbage driver Adams had stopped before him also was on Interstate 376 and had his fourth commercial license suspension. He was identified as Juan Pablo Torres Rodriguez, 45, of Port St. Lucie, Florida.
"I was issuing that paperwork and towing the truck when this one (Gorcheck) came flying past. I radioed Union police to stop it," Adams said. "It seems like they're getting worse and worse.
"This truck unbelievably made it from State Island, New York, to Pulaski Township driving in the cover of night to try and (hide) his carelessness and laziness to properly secure, cover and prevent his load of trash from leaking out onto the road," Adams wrote in the police department's Facebook post.
The Neshannock Township police also assisted in the traffic stop.
Rodriguez was cited for not having a commercial driver's license and for unlawful activities.
Gorcheck was cited for an unsecured vehicle load and for unlawful activities.
Both cases are awaiting pleas.
The accused are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
