Pulaski Township officials gave permission for the owner of a commercial building that lies in a residential area to use his building for inside storage, but not outside storage.
“I think they were fair,” property owner Anthony “Tony” Carbone said after township zoning hearing board members Joe Goodge, Bill Beck and Scott Phillips approved Carbone’s request for inside storage, but not outside storage.
Goodge said the township will work with Solicitor Ryan Long to set guidelines for what can and cannot be stored inside the building.
Carbone, the owner of Town & Country Bar & Grill in Mahoning Township, in January purchased the former East Coast Paving property at 3484 Evergreen Road. He would like to use the 800-square-foot building for inside and outside storage for his businesses, which include a greenhouse, bar and farm.
Township zoning officer Mourice Waltz said commercial storage is not permitted in the neighborhood because it’s zoned for single-family homes. Carbone paid $525 to appeal Waltz’s decision to the zoning hearing board and hired an attorney.
Waltz noted several years ago the court placed an injunction on East Coast Paving to prohibit outside storage. He believes the injunction stays with the property despite it changing ownership.
Carbone said the previous owners used the property for inside and outside storage, and he purchased the property with that as the intended use.
“I had a title search, but an injunction did not show up,” he said. “I do not want junk cars. I’m still working on cleaning it. I don’t want to fill the whole lot up, but if I want to store something outside, I want the ability to do it.”
Adrienne Wagner, who lives across the street from the building at 3456 Evergreen Road, opposed the Carbone’s request.
“I’m just concerned because I live here,” Wagner said. “You have trucks coming in and out at different hours on different days. You have a forklift out there and guys are talking and chatting.”
She said Carbone told her there would be these railroad-type things brought in, which would be painted and shipped out. Wagner also said Carbone moved a double-wide to the property.
“It looks like a construction trailer,” she said.
Carbone told the board he has material shipped to the building, which is shrink-wrapped and shipped out.
Beck noted that a business has been run from the location since the 1950s.
“Mr. Carbone has revamped it and made it very nice,” Beck said. Mr. Carbone buys a pig and puts a dress on it and it becomes lovable. He’s not an ogre. I’m thinking we need to look at this with real common sense. He immediately went into making a better place.”
Wagner said she was happy with the board’s decision to prohibit outside storage.
“I’m still very skeptical about the inside storage only because Mr. Carbone couldn’t explain what he wants to do,” she said. “I don’t feel like it’s over with. He will push it to the limit until he can no longer be pushed.”
