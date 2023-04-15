The Pulaski Flea Market is diversifying.
In addition to continuing its weekly Thursday market from early April through late November, owners Kent and Darrell Mitcheltree plan to sell low-explosive fireworks from a 3,000-square-foot building on the same property just north of the village of Pulaski.
Pulaski Township Zoning Hearing Board members Joe Goodge, Vern Eppinger and Bill Beck during a Thursday hearing gave the brothers, who have owned the flea market for nearly 25 years, permission to proceed.
Zoning officer Mourice Waltz initially denied the application because the flea market at 8417 Mercer St. is in an area zoned for industrial use. Waltz couldn’t grant permission for the retail use, but the zoning hearing board can. Without that permission, the state would not grant the Mitcheltrees an occupancy permit.
Around for several decades, the flea market pre-dates zoning in the township. The operation was grandfathered in when zoning was adopted in 2002. Anytime the owners want to change the operation, they must get permission from the zoning hearing board.
“I believe the issue before the zoning hearing board is to determine whether or not the property was used in a way that continues to be used,” said Ryan Long, solicitor for the zoning hearing board.
Kent told the board they would like to add retail sales to include fireworks daily from May through July.
“The flea market has fallen off quite a bit with the Internet,” he said. “We are trying to generate other revenue.”
“We would rather have that flea market clear full,” Darrell added. “Just to maintain and mow the grass is a couple hundred bucks a week.”
Kent noted they have to comply with state regulations or risk losing the $10,000 annual permit to sell fireworks.
“They watch it pretty closely,” he said. “They can pop in anytime, just kind of like the LCB (state Liquor Control Board). We don’t want to do anything to jeopardize that license.”
Employees will be trained to handle fireworks, which minors cannot buy.
Beck commended the Mitcheltrees for the operation of the flea market.
“I think you’ve done it in a very proper fashion,” he said. “You have improved a worthless piece of property to a place where it’s a respectable business.”
The Mitcheltrees reiterated that they will continue operating the flea market.
“We’re not shutting this down,” Kent said. “The building (for selling fireworks) wasn’t utilized like we thought it would. We thought we got a lot of money into that building. We need to try to generate more revenue.”
