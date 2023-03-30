The Pulaski Flea and Farmer's Market will have a hearing before the Pulaski Township Zoning Board in an attempt to sell fireworks.
Zoning officer Mourice Waltz said Thursday he denied the application because the flea market at 8417 Mercer St. is in an area zoned for industrial use. Waltz cannot grant permission for a retailer.
“With the zoning officer, everything is black and white letters,” he said. “Anything gray has to go to the zoning hearing board.”
The flea market pre-dates zoning in the township, which was adopted in 2002, Waltz said.
The proposal calls for selling fireworks from a building at the flea market, according to the application to the township.
Flea market co-owner Ken Mitcheltree declined to comment.
The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 13 in the township building at 1172 state Route 208.
