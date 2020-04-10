Pulaski Township police say they are trying to get to the bottom of why someone would dump off a piano on vacant land.
They reported that a piano, manufactured by the Weaver Organ and Piano Co. in York, Pa., was deposited on one end on state Gameland 150 off of Valley View Road in the township on Wednesday afternoon.
Chad Adams, township police officer in charge, said the piano appears to be in disrepair and some of the keys are broken. He said charges are likely pending against the person responsible.
