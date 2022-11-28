The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission will consider an appeal filed by the New Wilmington Municipal Authority regarding the authority’s increase in water rates this year.
Authority Solicitor Charles Mansell said it is appealing the water rate increase by the PUC from its provider Aqua Services Inc.
He said he found it “significant” the PUC recently had over 100 appeals from authorities all across the state and all were dismissed but one — from the New Wilmington Municipal Authority.
In May, the PUC instructed Aqua to start charging the authority the tariff rate for water at $14.017 a gallon instead what was previously contracted by Aqua at $5.66 a gallon.
Aqua is currently the only water provider for the authority and the rates went up 150 percent.
By halting certain capital projects for the time being, the authority lowered that increase for customers by 38 percent while the authority continues to pay the full 150 percent.
Mansell said the authority is appealing to the PUC due to its belief they were not allowed in the discussions and deliberations with the PUC by Aqua, stating the authority’s objections were not presented. They never proposed a rate increase for the authority.
During a review of the rate case, the PUC Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement argued its contract with the authority should be canceled, and the authority should be charged the current tariff rate for water.
