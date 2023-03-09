A Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission employee testified the New Wilmington Municipal Authority should pay its tariff rate to the authority’s water provider.
Ethan H. Cline of the PUC Bureau and Investigation and Enforcement in transcribed testimony said the authority should be paying the full tariff rate to Aqua Services, the water provider.
He also said it was his opinion Aqua had been providing a discounted service to the authority for no apparent reason.
He said one of the ways Aqua could have charged a lesser rate was if the authority had documentation of a competitive alternative, which he said there is none.
According to the PUC website, the bureau is the prosecutory bureau for the purposes of representing the public interest in ratemaking and service matters before the PUC Office of Administrative Law Judge, and enforcing compliance with the state and federal motor carrier safety and gas safety laws and regulations.
In May 2022, the PUC instructed Aqua to start charging the authority the tariff rate for water at $14.017 a gallon rather than the previously contracted $5.66 a gallon, an increase of over 150 percent.
While the authority is continuing to pay the full 150-percent rate increase, authority customers saw an increase of 38 percent due to the authority halting certain capital projects to offset customer costs.
The authority is appealing the rate increase to the PUC. The authority argues it couldn’t represent itself in initial hearings to the PUC, with New Wilmington Solicitor Charles Mansell claiming Aqua threatened to shut off water if the authority acted on its own, a claim which Aqua denies. Aqua maintains it never proposed a rate increase, but was forced to implement it by the PUC.
The PUC board of commissioners have not held a formal hearing or discussed the matter during one of its public meetings yet.
Because of the delay of the PUC appeal, the authority is currently looking at different options.
These options include whether to make its own wells and pay for its own water treatment plant, go with PA American Water as its water provider, or, as a final resort, sell the business off and run the water service in the borough through a private company.
The authority is under contract with Aqua until 2038, with Mansell believing the rate increases from Aqua constitutes a breach of contract.
