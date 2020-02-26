Mayor Chris Frye proposed to appoint a permanent public works director but faced pushback from New Castle City Council about the $6,000 salary raise at their Tuesday night caucus meeting.
"Again, I've stated in an email back to you today, that I don't have no problem with the gentleman becoming public works director," Councilman Tim Fulkerson said. "I have a problem with the amount of money asked for by the administration to give him a pay increase ..."
Frye proposed appointing acting public works director Brian Heichel to fill the position after the former director Mike Rooney resigned late last year. Heichel was previously the assistant public works director along with the director of parks and recreation.
"I would say that the salary stays the same, and we go from there," Fulkerson continued. "That's my opinion."
Before the discussion began, Smith asked if the council would like to have the discussion in an executive session, but the council elected to continue to discussion in public.
In the proposed 2020 budget, which was passed by the previous council, the salary allocated for the public works director was $64,662.58. In the adopted 2020 budget, which was passed by the current council earlier this month, the salary allocated for the public works director dropped to $58,500.
In the proposed 2020 budget, the salary allocated for the assistant director was $49,245.15, but the salary allocated in the 2020 adopted budget for the assistant was $48,279.56.
Frye explained four positions will be lost in public works come April 1 when Aiken Refuse takes over the city's garbage collection services. Since the positions are already accounted for in the budget, the four former public works refuse workers would take on the duties of the assistant public works director.
"With those four different positions, from what I'm looking at in the line item of assent, there wouldn’t be a need for that position," Frye said. "From my end, it's a $42,000 potential savings if we take that route."
"In order for us to go forward, is this position (assistant public works director) being eliminated?" Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile asked.
"Yes, virtually," said Frye. "If that's the direction council wants to go down."
Frye proposed giving Heichel a $6,000 raise from the funds that would become available if the assistant public works director position were eliminated.
Council president Tom Smith noted the hesitance on the raise had nothing to do with Heichel, but rather the position in general.
"I think this has more ramifications than everybody realizes other than the salary increase," Gavrile said.
Gavrile referenced an ordinance the city has outlining the duties of the director and assistant director of public works. According to Gavrile, the assistant has "historically" been the director of parks and recreation. She proposed the ordinance would have to be amended to account for the changes in duties Frye proposed in an email to the council members.
Ted Saad, the city's solicitor, told council it didn't have to amend the ordinance because in the future, if Frye or a future mayor wanted to fill the position, the ordinance would have to be amended again. According to Saad, the budget can account for a position, but it doesn't need to be filled.
Gavrile asked to have the assistant public works director's salary transferred to the city's contingency fund to "safeguard" it instead of leaving it allocated in a line item. Transferring the funds to the contingency fund would require Frye to request the council to remove money from that fund to create a salary for an assistant public works director if he elects to fill the position.
"Can you explain the safeguarding," Frye asked. "What are you safeguarding?"
Gavrile said she doesn't want "somebody to get in there that we have no idea about" or if the council doesn't know the position's job description.
"I want us to have some protection on this money and who’s going in there," Gavrile said. "That’s just how I feel. It's my opinion."
Frye noted if the administration wanted to change the public works job description to include community development and grant writing, he was at liberty to do so.
Gavrile noted then the ordinance outlining the public works job descriptions needed to be amended.
Two public hearings were held before the caucus meeting began. The first was a conditional use request from Ed Block on behalf of AT&T for proposed antennas on 1116 S. Mercer St. The second was a lot subdivision.
