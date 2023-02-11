Supervisors on plaza road: Retailers want frontage A seven-parcel subdivision isn’t the only idea involved in a proposal for a public-private p…

There may yet be new life ahead for Lawrence Village Plaza — and soon.

In a development as sudden as it was unexpected, Shenango Township supervisors announced at their Thursday meeting they have been working over the last month with county officials, retailers and other businesses and plaza owner Dennis “Chip” Harrup — with whom they have shared a contentious relationship as recently as December — to create a public-private partnership that would re-imagine and reinvigorate the moribund 1960s-era shopping center.

The plan would involve subdividing the plaza into seven parcels, with local businesses becoming owners on the site along with Harrup. Their investment would be complemented by funds from both the township’s and Lawrence County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The proposal also would include demolition of a portion of the plaza to allow a municipal road to bisect the property and provide access to the township’s municipal park behind it. That road, Supervisor Brandon Rishel said, could possibly be extended all the way to Old Pittsburgh Road.

“The current status of the plaza, to try to redevelop it on just a private-sector basis, there’s about zero chance that anything’s going to happen,” Rishel said. “What’s going to happen to that plaza in five years if we don’t get involved with this is that it’s going to be demolished. The county wants to see the tax money saved, the township wants to see the tax money and I assure you the school wants to see the tax money saved.

“We want to invest into it and try to redevelop it together with public-private partnerships. These individual companies would then submit a request to our (Economic Development Corporation), then we would issue yes or no’s on that – basically like a block grant application.”

The condition of the plaza has been a point of division between the supervisors and Harrup for a few years. Nonetheless, Harrup confirmed by telephone on Friday discussions with the township have indeed taken place over the last month.

“I’m confirming that there is something in the works about that (the subdivision plan),” he said. “I think that’s the best way of saying it. So far all we’ve had is discussions, there are no offers, there’s absolutely nothing in writing, except the piece of property that I have sold (to a local restaurant, a deal that Rishel said does have a signed sales agreement, but which remains dependent on the approval of the subdivision).

“Actually, I had a lot in the works before they called me,” Harrup went on. “We have a lot of things that are going to come there that I’m still not at liberty to say. Everybody will be pleased with my progress, just like I said I would. All I can tell you is that by springtime, everybody will be very happy.”

‘MANY MOVING PIECES’

Rishel echoed Harrup’s observation that nothing yet has been set in stone, and the supervisors tabled action on the subdivision plan, which also has to go to the county and the township’s own planning commission. He referred to the plan as one having “many moving pieces,” some of which come and go and are replaced by others.

“We’ve had ups and downs along the road,” he said. “We have had letters of intent signed and lost some retailers and different things that were there. We don’t have a perfect plan in place, and we’re not going to release the names of the individuals who are involved right now.

“We have commitments for the Kmart building, we have commitments possibly for the Hugger-Mugger building, commitments possibly for a vacant lot that would be part of the new development, we have commitments for the PNC building. None of these are completely ironclad sales agreements, so that’s why they remain confidential now.”

Rishel has previously said the township would be willing to use its ARPA funds to work with Harrup on reinvigorating the plaza. He noted that $500,000 of the $700,000 ARPA funds Shenango recently received from the county also would be earmarked for plaza development, and the township plans to request additional financial support from the county.

It’s a request he believes, from conversations with all three county commissioners, that will be honored. Indeed, Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, who attended Thursday’s meeting, added her praise for the efforts of the supervisors, Harrup and all that have been involved with the talks.

“I’ve been a commissioner for three years and this is probably the first time that an entire build has been put together like this with all of those moving pieces that someone has approached us with,” she said. “I speak for myself, but I’ve had conversations, and it looks like a very, very viable project. I know there’s a lot of work to be done and there’s a lot of moving pieces but I have to commend you for staying the course.”

A DIFFERENT LOOK

Rishel emphasized the importance of getting local ownership involved with the project, “so that we have the ability to work with local people that are here, and I believe that we have local ownership that are committing to a lot of these things.

“I really am confident that we’re going to reach a deal; it might not be on the entire thing right off the get-go, but I believe the entire plaza will have a deal in the very near future.”

The township plans to submit the subdivision plan for the necessary approvals within the month, with Rishel adding that some of the tentative commitments “are as short as several months to have groundbreaking and changes.”

He cautioned, though, that the initial results, at least, may not be what many people are hoping for.

“Our intention is always to find the best route on a retail basis because we believe that’s what our community wants,” he said. “But sometimes people want unicorns, and they just don’t exist. The reality is that everyone in our community wants it full like it was in 1970. But the bottom line is, that doesn’t exist. It’s a unicorn. We have to come to the realization that it will never be what it was in 1970.

“We have to re-envision: is it going to be office space, is it going to be warehouses, is it going to be light manufacturing? It could be a lot of different uses, none of which we have commitments on, but you have to be accepting of the fact that we just have to get people in there to get someplace.”

That doesn’t mean that retail will simply disappear and never return.

“Three weeks ago I would have told you that I thought we could fill it with retail, and three weeks later, every one of those retail customers has fallen through,” he said. “The bottom line is that no retailer wants to come when you look at the eyesore that place has become.

“So the bottom line is that you’ve got to put somebody in there to generate revenue to be able to do facade improvements and be able to re-envision it. So we re-envision what it is, get some things taken care of, then a year or maybe two down the road, maybe we’re able to go back to some of the retailers that we lost.”

