Local government officials are lobbying the General Assembly to allow them to place legal notices on municipal websites or use other forms of advertising instead of paying for legal ads in the local newspaper of general circulation.
Critics say the proposal will create a confusing patchwork of policies that will make it difficult for the public to know how to track of government business.
Brad Simpson, president of the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, told lawmakers that if newspapers lose the public notice revenue, it will “damage” government transparency and the local journalism “on which your communities rely."
While the public notices are a “minuscule” fraction of the budgets of the governments that must pay for their publication, the revenue from the notices is important to the newspapers, he said.
“With lost revenue from public notices, our members would be forced to cut jobs or worse close their doors,” Simpson said.
State law requires that newspapers charge their lowest advertising rate for public notices.
Public notice costs are typically well under 0.25 percent of the budget of municipalities or school districts, according to an analysis by the NewsMedia Association.
For example, Northwest Area School District in Shickshinny spent $800 on public notices in 2018-19 and the district’s total operating budget was more than $19 million, according to the PNA. Stroudsburg Borough spent $8,581 on public notices in 2020, out of a total operating budget of $4.2 million. Smithfield Township in Mercer county spent $8,382 on public notices in 2020 out of a total operating budget of $4 million, according to the PNA.
Public notices include advertising related to tax and fee increases, zoning changes, changes to the state Constitution, ballot questions, home foreclosures and other “life-altering government actions before they happen,” Simpson said.
Proponents say the proposal will save local governments money and will allow them the flexibility to take advantage of changes in technology to reach constituents.
Wednesday's hearing was an informational meeting on the legislation, which was introduced in March as House Bill 955. No vote was taken.
Lawmakers also expressed concern that local governments which exclusively turn to social media or websites to advertise government business will be cutting out residents who can’t afford, don’t have access to or choose not to pay for internet service.
“If you have 30 or 40 municipalities in a county using different formats doesn’t that create confusion?” asked state Rep. Robert Freeman, D-Northampton County, the Democratic chairman of the House local government committee.
A coalition of groups, including the AARP, the Arc, Disability Rights Network, the NAACP, the Grange and the Pennsylvania Council of Churches, joined together to urge lawmakers to keep public notices in newspapers.
In a letter dated Tuesday the groups noted that moving public notices out of newspapers and onto local government web sites “would make it impossible for taxpayers to keep track of government activities or hold government accountable.”
Ed Troxell, director of the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs, said that under the legislation, local government officials would have to pass a resolution to inform the public about how the information will be shared with the public.
State Rep. Jason Ortitay, R-Allegheny County, the author of House Bill 955, which would allow local governments to advertise public notices on their websites or through other local print publications, in addition to general circulation newspapers.
Ortitay said local officials “know public engagement and transparency are necessary,” he said. “The challenge is to use the form of communication most likely to reach constituents in a timely manner."
Bradford County commissioner Daryl Miller said the idea is to provide flexibility for local governments, particularly those in areas where there are few local newspapers to satisfy the legal advertising requirement.
State Rep. James Rigby, R-Cambria County, said the idea of offering local governments greater flexibility sounds reasonable, but he said it may be premature to try to shift public notices out of newspapers when so many rural residents struggle with internet access.
“I have some areas in my district that don’t have rural broadband,” he said. “Right now, they can go to print, if that means going to Sheetz to pick up the paper to read it if they don’t have access to the internet."
Robert O. Rolley, publisher of the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, told the House panel that eliminating legal notices “would devastate” local newspapers that rely on the revenue and which serve as a critical source of information connecting the public to their local governments.
“We give local governments, which spend taxpayer money to place public legal notices in newspapers of general circulation, a return on their investment. We regularly and consistently cover local government meetings, issues and controversies,” Rolley said.
Local government websites would be a poor replacement since few people look at them and the information on them is not up-to-date.
