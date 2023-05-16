HARRISBURG — Another state hearing on railroad safety issues will be held Friday in Pittsburgh.
State Senator Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks), chair of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee, will join Senator Lindsey Williams (D-Allegheny) and Senator Wayne Fontana (D-Allegheny) to co-host the public hearing.
The policy hearing will be held at 11 a.m. at the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers Local 400 Building located at 10 S. 19th St. in Pittsburgh. The hearing will also accommodate virtual participation. Anyone interested in watching on Zoom can click here to register in advance.
The hearing will focus on unsafe practices in the railroad industry in light of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this year. The hearing will also address legislative proposals that could improve rail safety standards and mitigate risks to Pennsylvania communities and the environment.
Confirmed participants in the hearing include Randy Padfield, director of Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA); Paul Pokrowka, Pennsylvania State Legislative Director, Sheet Metal, Air, Rail & Transportation Union; Stephen DeFrank, vice chairman, Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC); Brian Moore, emergency Response director, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP); Don Bialosky, emergency response program manager, DEP; Tim Leech, Pittsburgh Firefighters; and Dr. Andrew Whelton, professor of civil, environmental and ecological engineering at Purdue University.
The hearing will also be live-streamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and on Senator Muth’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.