A National Night Out event was held Tuesday in New Castle with the hope to help bridge the gap between first responders and the public.
The event was held outside of Bible Way Church of God in Christ at 125 N. Crawford Ave. and was organized by DON Enterprises, New Castle Elm Street and WesBanco.
Members of New Castle police and fire and members of Noga and McGonigle Ambulance Services appeared at the event.
"It's exciting to see my neighbors interact with the first responders and each other," said Elm Street Manager Kenny Rice Sr.
National Night Out, which began in 1984 and is held nationwide the first Tuesday in August, is meant to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
DON event coordinator Shelley Vendemia said this is the first year DON has organized an NNO event after plans were discussed to have one over the last couple years.
"We just felt we needed to bring the community together," Vendemia said.
Vendemia and DON housing department representative Janice Hassen said DON wants the community and first responders to interact to make the public more comfortable around the responders, especially children, and get them to know each other better in order for both groups to work together for public safety.
A porch light ceremony was held at 9 p.m., in which residents were encouraged to keep their lights on from dusk to dawn in remembrance of first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.
"It means a lot," said New Castle firefighter Bryan Chmura.
Chmura and New Castle firefighter/EMT Ryan Guarnieri said it feels nice to have positive interactions with the community, with Chmura stating he enjoys seeing the faces of children light up upon seeing a fire truck in person.
"It's nice for the community to learn who we are and what we do," Guarnieri said.
