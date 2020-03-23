Public can comment remotely at commissioner meetings

The Lawrence County commissioners will meet publicly Tuesday for the first time since the courthouse shutdown.
But "publicly," in these days of the threat of coronavirus, has a whole new meeting. The public cannot attend the meetings, but they will be aired live-streamed at co.lawrence.pa.us.
And in keeping with the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, the commissioners are allowing for public comment, Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd said.
Anyone who wants to comment during the meeting may email their comments to Boyd before and during the meeting at mboyd@co.lawrence.pa.us.
"Anything submitted, assuming its not a large, incoherent paragraph, will be read aloud during public comment period," Boyd said.
Another option residents have is to call in comments during the meeting's public comment period, at (724) 656-1974, which rings into the commissioners meeting room.
Those public comment measures apply only to public meetings held now and in the future while the courthouse is closed, Boyd said.
The commissioners closed the county government center last week under orders of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and Gov. Tom Wolfe, in reaction to the potential spread of the coronavirus. The courthouse as a result laid of 120 of its workers, about 30 percent of its workforce.
The courts are continuing to hear cases on a limited basis, and district courts also have curtailed their staffs.
Lawrence County Central Court has postponed all of the hearings that were scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday this week. Central Court will be held Wednesday only, and only for those defendants who are incarcerated at the Lawrence County jail.
