Penn State faculty and students have renewed calls for the university to require the COVID-19 vaccine, writing in separate open letters that the university has a duty to protect the community as the Delta variant rapidly spreads nationwide.
Both the respective grad and undergrad student governments at University Park published a joint open letter Friday that emphasized the administration should follow the science and not the politics. Coalition for a Just University (CJU), a faculty-based group, started a petition Sunday that doubled as an open letter and, as of Monday afternoon, included the signatures of 580 faculty members and 310 community members.
“During the 2020-2021 academic year, Penn State was near the very top of the list of U.S. universities with the most COVID-19 cases,” read the open letter from faculty. “We do not want to see such high rates of infection again.”
Asked Monday whether the university would consider a vaccine requirement or other changes in its coronavirus policies (e.g. only the unvaccinated must mask indoors), a spokesperson pointed to a virtual town hall scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday. The hourlong meeting, featuring university President Eric Barron and four others, is set to address Penn State’s COVID response.
It is unknown how the university’s policies might change, if at all. But both faculty and students have been consistent — and persistent — about their desire for a vaccine mandate.
In April, the University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA) passed a formal resolution to support a vaccine requirement. And, in May, the faculty senate followed suit by passing a complementary resolution that echoed the students’ hope.
Still, the university administration instead opted to “heavily incentivize” the vaccine, not requiring it but offering cash prizes and gifts during weekly drawings for those who do. It is not known how effective that practice has been, as the university has only recently conducted anonymous COVID polls to estimate the vaccine rate — and has not yet shared those results publicly.
“As a highly acclaimed research university, we have a responsibility to treat this topic as an issue of public health, and not weaponize it for political matters,” read the joint letter from the student governments. “As an educational institution, we must commit to the factual exigence of the topic at hand and assist in the communication of scientifically backed information.
“The science and data are clear — widespread vaccinations are the most effective strategy to stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus and ensuring a safe return to campus.”
The student governments’ open letter was signed by UPUA President Erin Boas, UPUA Vice President Najee Rodriguez and President of the Graduate and Professional Student Association (GPSA) in Schonn Franklin.
Nationally, the White House has said it will not impose a vaccine mandate and, in the commonwealth, Gov. Tom Wolf has said that such mandates are up to individual colleges and universities. So far in Pennsylvania, more than 30 universities — such as Bucknell, Carnegie Mellon, Lehigh, Swarthmore and Penn — have imposed a COVID vaccine requirement, while more than 600 have followed suit nationally.
In the Big Ten, six universities currently have a mandate of some kind: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Rutgers. The American College Health Association also recommends COVID vaccination requirements.
“Penn State policy requires all students to have the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, and all students living on campus must be vaccinated for meningitis,” read the faculty’s open letter, which outlined several additional recommendations. “In contrast, the vaccination for COVID-19, a disease that has killed well over 600,000 people in the U.S. and more than 4 million worldwide, is being presented as a ‘personal choice.’”
Penn State classes start Aug. 23.
