The state Department of Education released the spring 2022 PSSA and Keystone exams and the results were not up to standard.
While overall scores are lower than pre-pandemic levels, scores have improved slightly from the 2020-21 assessment scores.
“Like states across the nation, we are not yet seeing test results at pre-pandemic levels. However, student performance is generally improving year-over-year and schools across Pennsylvania are working overtime to accelerate learning and meet students where they are at as we emerge from the pandemic,” said then-Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty.
“We know that assessments show point-in-time data that does not reflect the full scope of learning happening in classrooms across the Commonwealth, and we expect student performance will continue to improve as students and educators proceed with a more normalized, uninterrupted year of in-person learning.”
For the PSSA, third grade students are tested in English/literature and math/algebra, fourth grade students are tested in English, math and science/biology. Fifth, sixth and seventh grade students are tested in English and math, while eighth grade students are tested in English, math and science. Juniors take algebra, literature and biology Keystone exams.
For example, Laurel proficiency scores for third grade math (79 percent), fourth grade English (71), fourth grade math (76), sixth grade math (54), eighth grade science (78) and AP literature (88) were the best scores in district history.
Proficiency scores are the combined percentage of students who either score advanced or proficient on an exam.
Superintendent Leonard Rich said county-wide, if the eight school districts were in an academic Olympics, Laurel would have taken gold, silver and bronze in different categories.
Neshannock High School Principal Luca Passarelli said for his school’s Keystone exams, algebra proficiency scores climbed 12 percentage points, biology increased 19 points and literature increased 14 points, with the PSSA results affected similarly.
Ellwood City
For the Ellwood City Area School District, some of the highlights from the scores include English/literature, as for all grade levels, the number of students with proficiency scores were over 50 percent.
Fourth grade science was another highlight, with proficiency scores of 83.9 percent.
However, one matter of concern was PSSA math scores, as for all grades 3-8, the amount of students who scored basic or below basic was more than 50 percent.
Laurel
In addition to what was mentioned previously, one highlight from the district’s scores is the algebra Keystone proficiency scores, which was 96.3 percent.
LCCTC
For all three Keystone exams in algebra, biology and literature, the amount of students who scored basic or below basic was at least 60 percent.
Mohawk
For the Mohawk Area School District, some of the highlights include fourth grade scores for English and science, with proficiency scores of 70.9 percent and 89.4 percent respectively.
Basic or below basic scores in math were greater than 50 percent for grades 5-8, and near 50 percent for grades 3-4.
Neshannock
For the Neshannock Township School District, English scores across the board were high.
The proficiency scores were 63.8 percent for third grade, 75.8 percent for fourth grade, 74.2 percent for fifth grade, 61.6 percent for sixth grade, 87.7 percent for seventh grade, 75 percent for eighth grade and 74 percent for eleventh grade.
Algebra Keystone scores were also high, with the proficiency scores being 95.3 percent.
On the flip side, the percentage of students who scored either basic or below basic in math was greater than 50 percent in grades 3-4 and 6-8.
New Castle
When it comes to the New Castle Area School District, the percentage of third-graders who scored either basic or below basic was 89.2 for English and 92.1 for math.
Those same numbers for fourth grade was 83.6 for English, 87.6 for math and 60.2 for science. The total percentage of students getting scores of either basic or below basic was high across grades 5-8.
Shenango
For the Shenango Area School District, some highlights include the science scores for the fourth grade class, with proficiency scores being 81.5.
English proficiency scores for sixth grade students was high at 77.5 percent.
Keystone proficiency scores were also high, with 75 percent for algebra, 75.7 for biology and 81.7 percent for literature.
On the flip side, the percentage of eighth grade math scores that was either basic or below basic was 83.3.
Union
For the Union Area School District, some of the highlights include the proficiency scores in fourth grade science, which was 84.6 percent, with 71.1 percent scoring proficient on the literature Keystone, while 64.1 percent of fifth grade students scored basic or below basic in math.
Wilmington
For the Wilmington Area School District, some of the highlights include the proficiency scores in fourth grade science, which was 82.3 percent, while the percentage of students who scored basic or below basic in math for sixth grade and seventh grade was 64.9 and 74.1 respectively.
