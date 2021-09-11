Dr. Basem Moustafa Hussein is a 9/11 victim no one talks about.
The Egyptian-born radiologist who was living in Neshannock Township at the time of the terror attacks 20 years ago didn’t lose his life. But for nearly a month, he had it turned upside down.
Allegations stemming from neighbors who barely knew him, plus what a court would later rule was an unauthorized entrance into his apartment by the complex manager on the day of the attacks, led to teams of federal investigators descending upon his home. Ultimately, agents searched it twice, questioned Hussein and even subpoenaed him to testify before a grand jury before it was determined that he was no more than an innocent victim, as a press release by his attorneys would later say, of “meddlesome and prying neighbors.”
Hussein had spent most of his life in Canada, where he graduated from the University of Ottawa. He had lived two years at an apartment complex in Neshannock Township. A contract radiologist, he briefly had held privileges at then-Jameson Hospital in New Castle. However, at the time of the terrorist attacks, he was in Shiprock, New Mexico, where he had another home and was working as a radiologist at the Northern Navajo Medical Center.
After the attacks, neighbors — who said Hussein mostly kept to himself — noted that they hadn’t seen him recently. According to a Jan. 3, 2006, document from the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the complex manager, with the assistance of a maintenance man, entered Hussein’s apartment to look around. The manager contacted state police to report items that “were suspect and possibly indicative of terrorist activity,” the document says.
The so-called suspicious materials, the document says, included “white powder on the counter tops” and a “flying manual for a commercial jet airplane and a computer disc jacket which depicted an airplane exploding in midair.”
The manager called state police, who in turn alerted federal authorities. Soon after, agents from the FBI, DEA and the Youngstown bomb squad arrived, spending six hours searching Hussein’s apartment while local TV stations set up shop outside. Thirty apartment units also were evacuated during the search.
FBI agents in New Mexico located and detained Hussein there, the document says, “regarding his knowledge of and involvement in the terrorist attacks.” Ultimately, Hussein “was terminated from his position in New Mexico” and the Neshannock apartment managers “declined to renew (his) month-to-month lease,” forcing him to relocate.
Hussein later told the Post-Gazette that, at the request of U.S. authorities, Egyptian police ransacked his parents’ apartment in Egypt, causing $200,000 damage.
Investigators returned to Hussein’s apartment Sept. 12 to conduct a second search.
By Sept. 14, officials had exonerated Hussein of all suspicions. He was never charged with a criminal offense, and the FBI concluded that he had no connection whatsoever to the terrorist activity.
The white powder, the court document says, “turned out to be dust”;” “the ‘flying manual’ was an instruction for a computer game, and the computer disc jacket, which also related to a computer game, actually depicted a plane flying into the sunset.”
“All of the items found by the FBI in (Hussein’s) apartment,” the document continues, “were lawful to possess and had some innocent explanation.”
Just when the matter appeared to be settled, though, Hussein received a subpoena to testify before a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on Sept. 26. He reported, and after meeting with federal prosecutors and answering their questions, he was not required to testify. At that point, the U.S. Attorney’s Office officially agreed with the FBI, saying that Hussein was not a suspect.
After the FBI’s Sept. 14 ruling, the Albuquerque, New Mexico, law firm of Rothstein, Donatelli, Hughes, Dahlstrom, Schoenburg and Enfield issued a press release, noting the FBI’s conclusion and saying that Hussein had been implicated “simply because of a group of meddlesome and prying neighbors. The FBI was alerted after his landlord improperly gained access to his home and discovered his collection of commercially available computer software.”
The release went on to emphasize that “contrary to widespread media reports, Dr. Hussein never possessed any airline flight manuals or Arabic literature related to aviation.” Moreover, it added that “The treatment of Dr. Hussein should serve as a painful reminder of the dangers of overreaction and xenophobia in these troubled times.”
Ultimately, Hussein did have his day in court — but as a plaintiff, not a defendant.
In December 2001, he filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, naming the apartment complex manager and the Ohio-based management company as defendants, as well as a limited partnership that owned the buildings. The lawsuit asked for unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
Four years later, a federal jury awarded him $2.45 million in damages. The panel agreed that the defendants violated Hussein’s privacy, but ruled against him on other claims that the defendants trespassed and discriminated against him because of his race.
Various online sites list Hussein as working now in the Pittsburgh area. However, attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.
