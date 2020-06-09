Protests spur pressure to act on police reform at state Capitol

HARRISBURG — The Black Legislative Caucus in the state House took over the rostrum in the chamber on Monday to demand that the General Assembly move police reform bills.
“There are far too many people in our community saying ‘Enough is enough,’” said state Rep. Jake Wheatley, D-Allegheny County. “I, too, am an American. Give the people what they want.”
House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny County, said the move by the Democratic lawmakers to occupy the rostrum from which he presides over the legislative session, was an “act of civil disobedience” and said he understands their “anger and frustration.”
Turzai said he would meet with legislative leaders to determine how to proceed on identifying which reform bills should be taken up. But he added that he would also welcome it if the governor moved to convene a special session of the Legislature focused on police reform.
On the other side of the state Capitol, Senate leaders announced that the Senate Judiciary and the Law and Justice committees will hold a joint hearing to explore potential police reform bills. No date for the hearing was announced, but testifiers will include representatives from a wide range of parties such as the black and brown communities, law enforcement and judicial interests, according to Senate leaders.
“We do not want to simply run legislation so we can pat ourselves on the back nor do we want to stick our head in the sand,” said Sen.Pat Stefano, R-Fayetee County, the chairman of the Law and Justice committee. “Rather we want to engage in a thoughtful process. That means gathering information by bringing all sides together. It’s an emotional and personal issue. We need to gather the evidence to take us from a thoughtful process to thoughtful legislation.”
In the House, members of the Black Legislative Caucus announced that they would not leave the rostrum until they had a commitment from legislative leaders that reform bills would move. Black lawmakers spoke for about an hour before Turzai returned and addressed the rest of the state House.
While lawmakers called for action on police reform, a group of them held aloft a “Black Lives Matter” banner at the front of the chamber.
State Rep. Austin Davis, D-Allegheny County, said that when he was a teen, his father had warned him about how to act if he was pulled over by a police officer.
He recalled the warning as: “If you get pulled over, you have one job — that is to live,” Davis said.
Based on his father’s advice, Davis said he still keeps his driver’s license, registration and insurance tucked in the sun visor of his car rather than in a glove compartment so that an office who pulls him over won’t become concerned that he’s reaching for a gun if he’s looking for documents during a traffic stop.
Davis said he doesn’t have any children but he prays he doesn’t have to give the same talk to his own son someday.
The developments came after two weeks of mostly peaceful, but sometimes violent protests around the globe and across Pennsylvania, inspired by the killing of a black man, George Floyd, by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25.
Turzai said that in light of the global attention being paid to the issue, “why wouldn’t this august body try to address these issues?”
Gov. Tom Wolf, who on Thursday called for reforms to improve training and oversight of police, said he backed their efforts, when asked about the move while he spoke at a press conference elsewhere in Harrisburg.
“There are two Pennsylvanias,” Wolf said. “We have to get out of denial that we have a problem.”
Wolf last week called for changes in police training and greater citizen involvement in oversight of police as part of a series of reforms inspired by the death of George Floyd, whose death prompted protests across the state and across the nation.
The governor also said he thinks the state needs “to revisit” the issue of whether police should be wearing body cameras and whether that footage should be available to the public.
Wolf outlined multiple actions directed at meaningful reforms, many based on the 21st Century Policing Task Force, created in 2015 under President Obama in response to the Ferguson, Mo., death of black teen Michael Brown that set off weeks of protests.
