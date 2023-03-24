What appeared to some to be a light sentence handed down in a homicide case that ended with a plea agreement earlier this week has an explanation for the offender’s limited number of years of jail time.
Daniel Tweedlie, 20, has been in jail without bail since Oct. 25, 2021, when he was arrested for reportedly shooting 21-year-old Devon Thompson during a dispute in Tweedlie’s North Hill apartment.
Assistant District Attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi, who prosecuted the case in court this week, said there is more to the reasoning of his plea and seemingly light sentence for taking someone’s life.
Tweedlie pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to a charge of voluntary manslaughter, and Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto sentenced him to 2 ½ to 5 years in a state correctional institution.
“From the beginning, the facts and evidence in the case were clear that this was not a murder case, it was a manslaughter case,” Sanchez-Parodi said.
The facts were that Thompson went to Tweedlie’s residence to buy an unserialized firearm from him. While he was there, he noticed Tweedlie’s Air Jordan shoes, wanted them and they argued over them, she said. Tweedlie and a witness who was Thompson’s friend both told investigators Thompson told Tweedlie he wasn’t leaving there without those shoes, Sanchez-Parodi said.
Tweedlie took that firearm he was selling Thompson, and hit him in the head with it and the gun went off. Both Tweedlie and the eyewitness said they didn’t know Thompson had been shot, they thought he was just knocked out, Sanchez-Parodi explained. Tweedlie and the witness took Thompson to the witness’ car, and the witness drove him to the hospital when he realized he had been shot, she said.
Thompson died from the bullet wound to the chest.
“There wasn’t, based on facts, intent to commit a murder here,” Sanchez-Parodi reasoned. “It was by all accounts an accident. Yes, Tweedlie did intend to hit him with the gun but he had no intention of shooting him.”
Tweedlie’s 2 ½ to 5 year sentence is a guideline plea to voluntary manslaughter, she said. Under state guidelines, a voluntary manslaughter sentence minimum is 30 months (2 ½ years).
Tweedlie also pleaded guilty to the possession of a prohibited firearm, she said. He has a misdemeanor offense on his record that prohibits him from having a gun and the guidelines for that offense are a probation sentence, which is where the additional five years of probation comes from in his sentence, she said.
The plea agreement was discussed at length with the victim’s grandmother, “and she was very receptive to our reasoning,” Sanchez-Parodi said.
His grandmother, Robin Fisher, offered a written impact statement that was read aloud in court during his sentencing, asking for the maximum possible sentence.
