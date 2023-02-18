City council will consider three ordinances that were introduced during its meeting Thursday.
The first is to increase fingerprinting fees for the New Castle Police Department to $50.
Police Chief Bobby Salem said the cost to fingerprint non-criminal citizens, such as for job applications and other clearances, is $25. Currently 20 to 25 people are coming in a week for fingerprints and increasing the cost would increase revenue.
“We are one of the only facilities in the area that do them. I think even increasing it to $50 is reasonable,” Salem said.
The second is to address archery weapons and guns other than BBs guns and air rifles.
Salem said the department has received several inquiries recently about archery hunting in the city.
He said the current city ordinance states that no person shall own, possess, have or keep within the city any air rifle, BB gun or sling shot capable of expelling and propelling a metal or stone bullet or missile. He wants the ordinance updated to include archery equipment and Orbeez guns, which shoot gel pellets. It would also prohibit archery hunting in the city on any public or private land, except in designated areas by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The third would be to prohibit swimming, wading and diving in certain areas of Big Run Creek in Cascade Park, specifically from the footbridge in the center of the park northeast to the inflow of Big Run Creek into the park under East Washington Street.
“We have had issues all summer long with very large groups of juveniles at Cascade Park swimming and diving at the waterfall,” Salem said. “This has become a major issue on top of the liability to the city because the kids have been very destructive at the park.”
Salem suggested adding an ordinance that allows violators to be prosecuted under the law for swimming in those areas.
If passed, no swimming signs will be posted in the restricted areas.
The next step is for the potential ordinances to be advertised, with a public hearing to be scheduled before being voted on for adoption.
Farris to be zoning
consultant in 2023
Council agreed to approve a contract with Jim Farris as an independent consultant for zoning and planning from March 1 through Dec. 31, 2023, for $25,000.
Farris had been the long-time zoning officer for the city, but is retiring on Feb. 24. His contract amount is a little less than half of the salary he would have made as zoning officer at $51,303.45.
Doug Seger was hired as assistant zoning officer and started on Jan. 30, and he’ll assume day-to-day duties in the office. The assistant zoning officer salary is $35,000.
Zoning amendment
hearing set
A public zoning hearing for jersey barriers will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 14 before council’s regular meeting.
Under the proposed amendment, jersey barriers and other similar traffic control devices can’t be on the premises or curtilage of any residential or commercial properties within the R1, R2, R3 zoning districts, and C1 general business and C2 central business districts without a permit through the city zoning officer.
Permits would not exceed a time period of three months, with the permits not to be used to delineate parking areas or parking in parking lots of any property, nor as a form of fencing or barrier between adjoining or adjacent properties.
Other city property matters
City public works Director Brian Heichel said they are addressing the concession stand at the Deshon Park fields which caught fire during a softball season.
He said the city owns the building while the softball league owns the equipment. Both are working on an agreement to fix the equipment.
Public works will replace two fences in the spring — one at Big Run Playground on Long Avenue and South Jefferson Street and the other at Muff Sallie Playground.
City council approved a traffic maintenance agreement with PennDOT to allow PennDOT to maintain and time certain traffic signals in the city.
This will allow the city to get funding from a Green Light Go grant, which would pay for traffic light replacement or maintenance.
Other meeting matters
Council agreed to purchase a police interceptor from McCandless Ford for $41,985. which will be paid with police forfeiture funds.
The police fleet has been down a few vehicles due to accidents or deer.
Council agreed to pay $3,588.99 to get a new engine mower for the ExMark mower at the Sylvan Heights Golf Course, and to purchase a new tire machine for $10,085 for the public works department mechanics. Both purchases are budgeted.
