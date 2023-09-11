Members of the New Castle Planning Commission want businesses along East Washington Street to get along with one another.
During its monthly meeting, members of the commission heard a proposal from representatives of DON Enterprises to vacate a portion of an alley and replace it with a new one, which in turn caused concern for nearby businesses.
DON is looking to vacate a portion of Boyles Alley and in turn create a new “Union Station Way” after the nearby New Castle Union Station Craft Distillery.
DON attorney David DeRosa said the process is to close the existing alley, move it 20 feet over, turn the property over, reopen the alley and then have the city ordain it. DeRosa said the old portion of the closed alley would be used for parking.
Debbie Baron, co-owner of the New Castle Beauty Academy building, said she has concerns over parking. Greek DeVasil, owner of Greek’s House of Gold jewelry store, stated DON has a habit of towing vehicles away from parking spaces from properties it owns.
Commission Chairman Jeffrey Fandozzi said DON and the local businesses need to get together to work out a written agreement over parking before this request is presented to city council for final approval.
The commission went so far as to recommend council approve DON’s request contingent on a written agreement being in place beforehand.
“I would definitely recommend starting a conversation,” Fandozzi said. “We both have to live together.”
Commission Vice Chairman William Morgan noted he had a concern DON has already paid and had contractors already move the portion of the alley over, which goes against the traditional process for the city.
DeRosa said this project is part of the city’s ongoing Enterprise Park District project, which is a collaborative effort between DON, the city and the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation. The project is to create a 10-block district to improve truck access coming into the city from Route 65 and Route 422.
Morgan felt this should have come before the planning commission for recommendation beforehand. He felt DON took advantage of the situation and went against the zoning procedure.
“It doesn’t look right for the citizens of New Castle,” Morgan said.
