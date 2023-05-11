The Mohawk Area School Board approved its proposed 2023-24 budget during its monthly voting meeting Tuesday.
The proposed budget calls for no tax increase for residents.
The budget shows total revenues of $27,536,348 and expenses of $28,336,348 with the district’s budgetary reserve to cover the losses.
The proposed budget will be available for review at the district office at 385 Mohawk School Road, New Castle until the board’s June 13 meeting.
Board member Mark Solley was appointed district treasurer for the 2023-24 school year. The following bonded positions were approved for the 2023-24 school year: board secretary ($150,000), treasurer ($150,000), cafeteria ($10,000), payroll ($50,000), high school principal ($50,000), elementary school principal ($10,000) and the business office ($25,000).
Russell Lucas from Andrews and Price was retained as district solicitor, Mark Wassell from KMGS Law was hired as a legal consultant at $215 an hour and The Nutrition Group was renewed for the 2023-24 school year, with district breakfast and lunch costs to remain the same.
The board approved a technical support services agreement with Star Tech at $38,460, a medical transport agreement with MEDEVAC Ambulance, an agreement with Infocon Corporation to process and print 2023 real estate and per capita tax bills and a per capita tax collector agreement with Sharp Collections Inc. for the 2023-24 school year.
The board accepted the resignation of district police officer Thomas Sansone and hired Traci DeGarmo as a Spanish teacher. She resides in Lawrence County and currently teaches in the North Allegheny School District.
