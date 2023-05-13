The proposed 2023-24 Ellwood City Area School District budget calls for a tax increase.
Business Manager Mary Ann Kosek said the proposed budget calls for a millage increase from 17.54 to 18.55 mills. The school board approved the proposed budget during its voting meeting Thursday.
The proposed budget calls for revenues in the amount of $30,754,519 and expenditures in the amount of $34,517,723, with an allocation from the district fund balance in the amount of $3,763,204.
Kosek said while every home in the district is valued differently, if the average valued home in the district is $60,000, that would equate to an increase of $60 a year.
The proposed budget will be available for public review at the district office at 501 Crescent Ave. until the board’s voting meeting on June 8.
The board renewed the student athletic insurance policy for the next school year in the amount of $19,619, as well as a voluntary student plan for a cost of $28 for school time coverage and $124 for 24-hour coverage, the same as last year.
Luke Franchuk was hired as a secondary social studies teacher and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 32BJ bargaining unit agreement was approved from July 1 to June 30, 2028.
An occupational therapy agreement for the 2023-24 school year was renewed with Bright, Beginnings and Beyond with an hourly rate of $70, a flat fee of $225 for evaluations and $175 for re-evaluations, the same price as last year.
A stat staffing agreement for the 2023-24 school year was approved to provide nursing services at a rate of $52.88 per hour for licensed practical nurses and $56.88 per hour for registered nurses with a minimum of four hours. This is an increase of $3 per hour from last year.
An agreement with Maxim Health Services Inc. was approved to provide nursing services on morning and afternoon bus runs for the 2023-24 school year at a rate of $55 to $60 per hour.
