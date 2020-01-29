A conditional use request submitted by an Ohio-based engineering firm on behalf of AT&T was met with skepticism from residents at last Tuesday's New Castle City Council caucus meeting.
"AT&T wants to try and improve coverage in the area," said Ed Block of GPD Group of Akron.
The 80-foot proposed tower, new antennas, radio equipment cabinet and backup generator would all be fenced in on the east side of the George Washington Intermediate School on East Euclid Avenue.
"When we first looked at the school, we saw that there are, I think, three carriers have there antennas mounted to the chimney," said Block.
Carriers including Verizon have antennas attached the school's 70-foot chimney leaving no room for another.
According to Block, attaching the antennas to the school's roof would not be high enough in the air to improve coverage.
"From what I understand, if this is a G5 tower, it is a hazard to health and things like this," said Leroy Polding of East Euclid Avenue. "And that's been proven by studies, not in the United States so much, but overseas and that."
After previously going in front of other local boards, Block said there had been some "concern" from residents about the original location, so Block presented an alternative.
"What we were proposing was moving it from the location along the east side of the school to the back of the school," said Block.
The tower would be adjacent to the parking lot on the north side of the school.
Since in the conditional use request is property-specific and not site-specific, the tower can, realistically, be placed anywhere on the property.
"The drawings that Mr. Sapienza gave me were a whole lot different than what they proposed at the beginning," said Polding.
The New Castle Area School District's solicitor Charles Sapienza Jr. appeared before council with Block to advocate for the tower.
"Now this is right in the playground area, so if we had this tower right in the middle of a playground area, I'm not sure if that's the best things in the world for the kids," said Leroy.
"I know that the residents have some concerns and I would have concerns too if I lived around there, but in talking with Mr. Block and take this for what it's worth and doing a little bit of research on my own, the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) does not license these folks if there's any danger in and around the area," said Sapienza.
Polding then suggested to put the tower at Harry W. Lockley School because there is more property.
"At the last planning commission meeting I spoke about safety issues, property values a few things like that," said Steven Boak of East Euclid Avenue. "Bottom line, I think the safety issue is the biggest one."
Boak, who says he would be about 100-feet from the first proposed tower, listed his safety concerns for the children, people with medical devices such as pacemakers as well as himself as some of the reasons why he opposes the tower. He also cited possible radiation effects.
"We've investigated it. I've done the reading. We've talked, and I am very confident that there is no risk to our children by having this tower there," said Sapienza.
According to Sapienza, if the conditional use request is granted, the district will be paid $25,000 a year for the lease.
"The funds will go into the general budget," said Sapienza. "It's a struggle as far as the budgetary concerns and anytime we can get some funds that are unexpected and what's really attractive about this particular endeavor is that they are repeating funds. It's not a one-time gift."
"Every little bit helps," Sapienza continued.
