In proposed alterations to New Castle’s 2021 budget, city council members showed interest in terminating full-time security guard services at city hall.
New Castle city council held its first 2021 budget workshop Tuesday where the members evaluated each line item of next year’s budget. Mayor Chris Frye and chief financial officer Stephanie Dean compiled the 100-page document and Frye introduced it to city council on Nov. 24.
“To completely eliminate a security guard would be a hazard to, I think, the employees of the building,” Mayor Chris Frye said.
Currently, a security guard mans city hall full-time as well as attends city council caucus and regular meetings. The position’s proposed salary for 2021 totals $38,016 — or $17.82 per hour — and $50 for meetings.
“I’m really wondering if this is a needed expense,” said council president Tom Smith.
Councilman Bryan Cameron said, “I don’t view a need for someone to be there all the time. It just doesn’t make sense for what goes on down there.”
Frye, however, referenced incidents when intoxicated people entered the building and other times when residents shouted at employees in the tax office.
“We encounter numerous safety issues throughout the weeks,” Frye said. “Safety has been a No. 1 priority of mine in this building.”
The motion to consider removing the current security guard position was approved by a 4 to 1 vote with MaryAnne Gavrile voting no. Over the course of the budget workshops, members will draft a number of amendments — or changes — to Frye’s proposed budget. Once all of the amendments are accounted for, the final draft of the budget will go to a council vote.
Council members also moved to cease a contract with Taylor Township to provide police services. The contract auto-renews every year but calls for 60 days notice to cease or renegotiate terms.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said the call volume from township residents was minimal. Calls usually pertain to speeding and running stop signs.
“Is this worth our effort?” asked Smith.
“To me, it’s not worth the $25,000 to go down there,” councilman Tim Fulkerson said. “I’d rather keep that person (officer) in the confines of the City of New Castle.”
Dean added it’s “like pulling teeth” to get payments from the township.
The township has paid $10,729.32 from January through September for city police services, although $25,750 in revenue was also budgeted for this year.
Since at least 2018, $25,750 has been budgeted in the city’s revenue budget for the contract.
Fulkerson, as a part of the public works committee, recommended a two percent increase to the director of public works' salary rather than a 22 percent increase in Frye’s proposed budget. The public works director’s salary adopted this year totals $58,500. In the 2021 budget, the position’s proposed salary totals $75,958.
Frye explained the salary was on par with the national average.
“I don’t care what the national average is,” Fulkerson said. “They’re not all Act 47 cities. We need to stay within the confines of the city’s budget.”
“I can’t justify a 22-percent raise for somebody and then somebody else gets a two-percent raise. It just doesn’t make sense.”
Frye proposed to eliminate the mayor’s secretary position and replace it with three part-time administrative assistants to head up different aspects of administrative duties — an operations manager at $17,000 per year, an ordinance manager at $16,500 per year and an organizational development manager at $19,500 per year.
“Council did not receive any job descriptions that go along with these newly created positions,” Smith said. “At this time, the finance committee is recommending that these positions not be funded along with the mayor’s request that the secretary's position not be funded.”
The council members were made aware these changes were being made via email, Frye said. He added he would publicize the emails.
Smith, however, added that if Frye wanted to fill the secretary position after the budget had been adopted, he could request the salary amount from the council’s contingency fund.
In the amendment, the majority of members denied the three assistants.
Councilman Pat Cioppa voted no because was in favor of an operations manager and an ordinance manager, and added the salaries were comparable to the secretary’s salary of $34,454.
Another budget hearing will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The meeting will be virtual due to the closure of city hall.
Other proposed amendments thus far include:
•Decreasing revenue expectations from building permits from $300,000 to $200,000
•Decreasing revenue expectations for the dance hall and ball field rentals at Cascade Park from $22,245 to $15,000 due to restrictions from COVID-19.
