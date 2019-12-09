The 2020 proposed budget was introduced last week at a New Castle City Council by Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo, which included the funds for streets and bridges.
In Mastrangelo’s proposed budget, $13,000 is allocated for road maintenance, a $2,000 decrease from the two previous years’ adopted budgets.
According to Mastrangelo, since the city doesn’t have actual figures for the last three months of this year because the budget must be finished before then, they calculate the monthly cost spent on road maintenance and multiply it by the 12 months to come up with a proposed figure for the next year.
Other expenses, from which road maintenance is a part of, features other items such as minor equipment, tree removal and paint and sign materials. The total proposed funds for other expenses is $28,000.
If the proposed salary and wage budget is adopted, $524,795.14 has been proposed for personnel, which is an almost $12,000 increase from the 2019 adopted budget. Increased funds lie in the health, vision, dental and life premiums as well as the health insurance deductible as well as all seven streets and bridges employees will receive a 2 percent raise making the median salary for an employee in that department will be $31,785.08.
