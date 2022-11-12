New Castle City Hall could soon be relocated into the New Castle Public Library building.
During Thursday’s city council meeting, library director Andrew Henley said the idea came about two to three weeks ago when city and library officials spoke about a possible lease for the library to the city. The library, since 1979, has never had a lease agreement with the city and instead just occupies the building at 207 E. North St. while the city owns it.
Following that conversation, Mayor Chris Frye proposed the idea of the city relocating from its current City Hall at 230 N. Jefferson St. into the library building.
“He said there were financial concerns with operating the current building where city hall is at,” Henley said. “Their operating expenses are almost $90,000 a year to maintain that building.”
Henley and Frye said there isn’t much financial sense for the city to operate the current City Hall building with just 11 employees working out of it. Frye said the city administration, including the city clerk and solicitor, the finance department and code enforcement department are in the building currently.
On Wednesday, the library board of trustees held a special public meeting with the public which included library and information science program master’s degree students who are studying the perception of the library and how the relationship with the city could be managed and perceived.
During the library meeting, the board of trustees voted to begin negotiations with the city, leading Henley to begin analyzing the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and potential threats of this proposal.
“We recognize our patrons will be impacted, as well as our employees, as well as city employees, but the long-term benefit is a net gain, and it’s something we believe can really be a benefit for our community,” Henley said.
Added Frye: “I think there’s more than enough space for this.”
Frye and Henley said there are cases studies of this working in the area.
For example, in Cranberry Township, the city municipal building houses the township government, parks and recreation department, grange and library under one roof.
Four different floor plans have been presented, as the city is asking for at least 2,000 square feet.
One option preferred by all parties would be to have City Hall placed in the back third of the first floor of the library, near the side of the building facing Dunkin’ and creating a partition along the back-third of the building.
There would be corridors for city hall and city functions, as well as a corridor that leads to the library. That would give the city its own entrance and exit.
Henley said he wants to make sure none of the children’s department or regular library activities are affected, stating residents could enter the city hall portion without crossing over to the library.
He said with the city’s support, the library could get help with its annual maintenance costs, which are around $140,000 a year, with the savings to be used for future renovation work.
Councilman Patsy Cioppa said he doesn’t see any real cons to this proposal, calling it a “win-win” for both sides.
“I think that would be beautiful to be down there,” Cioppa said.
Council President Maryanne Gavrile said she is in favor of the idea too, but said she wants a traffic study to be done to address parking, as Henley said that is a concern.
When asked what the city would do with the current City Hall building, Frye said it would have to request bids for the building, and hopes there can be more development to the building and that space of downtown as a result.
