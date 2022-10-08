A local nonprofit’s search for a communications and marketing consultant has fueled division among three state legislators who sit on its board.
At its last directors meeting, Lawrence County Community Action Partnership distributed a proposal for members to review. That proposal came from Bulldog Business Strategies and listed state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) as the contact. Bernstine, who sits on the LCCAP board, is a partner in the business, owning 50 percent of it.
State Rep. Chris Sainato (D-Lawrence) and state Sen. Elder Vogel Jr. (R-47), also board members, had concerns about the proposal, and shared them with LCCAP CEO Thomas Scott in a letter written under a state Senate letterhead and signed by both lawmakers.
In that letter, the two express their discomfort “over the internal optics of accepting a contract from a board member, and how the other bidders may react to being passed over for an internal presence.”
They also “disagree with the idea that (Bernstine) should be trying to use his influence as a State Representative to gain a contract with an entity that is connected to the county in which he is elected. We firmly believe that this is a conflict of interest on his and LCCAP’s behalf that should be avoided.”
LCCAP has taken no action thus far on the matter.
Bulldog CEO Dan Effinite questioned the letter of Sainato and Vogel, calling it “peculiarly timed” and saying the company has been “100% transparent from the beginning of the agreement. An agreement (Sainato) has had access to for quite some time …
“I have worked very hard to consult anyone, Chris Sainato included, that has asked me for help on marketing, small business planning and videography. Therefore, in my opinion, the concerns are out of place, and simply political theater for the upcoming election.”
Bernstine said that while he owns 50 percent of the business, he has nothing to do with its actual operations. That responsibility, he noted, is handled by Effinite.
“I completely recused myself from everything, even though I only own part of the company and I don’t run the day-to-day operations of that,” he said. “You should have the same opportunities as everyone else, but you should recuse yourself, just like I did.
“For example, Senator Vogel votes on the farm bills and agriculture legislation, and every year, Senator Vogel receives money from Pennsylvania agriculture because he owns an agriculture place. And I don’t think that’s inappropriate.”
Attempts to reach Vogel for comment were unsuccessful.
Before moving forward with the proposal, Effinite wrote in a response sent to Sainato and Vogel, Bulldog sought a legal opinion about Bernstine’s involvement from Rod Corey, chief counsel for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Republican Caucus.
In his response, Corey noted that Bernstine “had asked whether it would be a violation of the House Rules if a business with which you are associated … were engaged to provide social media services for compensation to LCCAP. In short, if you treat LCCAP as a government entity under Section 1103(a) … of the Public Official and Employee Ethics Act … regardless of whether LCCAP actually is a government entity, you would be not be in violation of the House rules associated with ethical requirements imposed upon Pennsylvania legislators.”
In the response to Sainato’s and Vogel’s letter, Effinite writes that Bulldog “will operate all business practices with LCCAP as if they were a ‘Government Entity,” which would put additional requirements on us as the vendor.”
He adds that Bernstine “in his capacity as a state legislator, will abstain from voting on any LCCAP issues that are directly or indirectly related to services which Bulldog Business Services, LLC provides” and that Bernstine “will not discuss or confer with others, including Bulldog Business Services, LLC, regarding a proposed LCCAP vote on any issues regarding services which are or could be provided by Bulldog Business Services, LLC.”
Sainato isn’t buying it.
“My number one concern, as a member of the legislature, you cannot profit by serving on a board,” he said. “This whole thing goes against that. The ethics training that we receive in the Legislature cautions us about any of this. How are you not profiting by sitting on a board?
“You can abstain all you want, but this is a quarter-of-a-million-dollar contract (The proposal seeks either $10,500 a month for a year’s contract, or $10,000 a month for two years), and a legislator is part of this. In my opinion, that’s a conflict of interest that should not even be considered.”
According to Scott, the only person considering the proposal at the moment is LCCAP’s solicitor, New Castle attorney Matthew Mangino.
“The bylaws don’t directly address something like this, so we had to ask the solicitor to review it,” Scott said.
“Once we get his opinion, then we start moving forward with that type of information for all the board members so every board member can weigh in. and that’s fine; that’s what transparency is all about.”
Scott believes that if the proposal eventually were to come up for a vote, it wouldn’t happen at least until the holiday season.
He added that multiple board members have contacted him to express thoughts about the matter.
“The goal at the last board meeting was to communicate to all the board members that we had this proposal, we had been moving forward with it, here are the issues that we saw with it, and as board members, share with us your concerns and opinions.
“It’s controversial,” he acknowledged, “and if there’s a reasonable solution to it, then at some point the solution will be derived. If not, then we need to figure out a different pathway.”
