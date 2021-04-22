By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Proponents of legalizing marijuana for recreational use took to the steps of the state Capitol on Tuesday to argue that opening the door for legal marijuana sales for all adults would keep tax revenue and jobs in the state while driving down costs of the drug for medical marijuana patients.
The event was held on April 20, which has long been used by marijuana enthusiasts as a day to celebrate the drug and call for its legalization.
Jeff Riedy, executive director of Lehigh Valley chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, said after 50 years as a marijuana user, he just got his medical marijuana card two weeks ago.
Pennsylvania had its fifth anniversary of the legalization of medical marijuana over the weekend.
Riedy said while he now has a medical marijuana card, “I will continue to be a criminal” and buy marijuana illegally because the prices charged in the medical marijuana dispensaries are too high.
Gov. Tom Wolf has backed the idea of legalizing recreational use of marijuana, as has Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who led a statewide listening tour on the issue in 2019. However, any bill to legalize marijuana faces an uphill slog in the General Assembly where Republicans hold the majority in both chambers.
Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, said that House Republicans are focused on accelerating the state’s economic recovery after 2020’s pandemic-driven limits on business activity.
“If you want to talk about restarting our economy, we shouldn’t be talking about re-classifying a Schedule 1 narcotic just to save jobs,” Gottesman said.
The House Republicans surveyed business owners across the state to determine what they think needs to be done to help them, he said. Their top priority was to get the state to end the remaining pandemic business restrictions, followed by tax and regulatory reform, he said.
“Nowhere on that list did Pennsylvania employers list marijuana legalization as something that would help them,” he said.
But proponents say marijuana legalization would create jobs and if Pennsylvania doesn’t allow them to be created in this state, those jobs will be located across state lines with both New Jersey and New York moving to legalize marijuana.
Nationally, there are now more than 321,000 people employed full-time working in the cannabis industry, including close to 16,000 in Pennsylvania, where only people with one or more of 23 serious medical conditions can legally buy the drug, said Yoko Miyashita CEO of Leafly, a website tracking the growth of the marijuana industry. Miyashita said Leafly began compiling cannabis jobs data because the federal government wasn’t, even as states relaxed their marijuana bans — 17 states have legalized adult recreational use of marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
“Ask yourself, do you want those sales and revenue going out of state?” Miyashita said. “This is why we need to legalize her in Pennsylvania.”
In Pennsylvania, medical marijuana sales exceeded $800 million last year. There are more than 327,400 active certifications as part of the program, according to the Department of Health.
Leafly has estimated if Pennsylvania were to legalize recreational use of marijuana it would generate $2-3 billion in sales a year and create up to 31,000 more jobs.
More than 1-in-6 Pennsylvanians live within a one-hour drive of New Jersey, where Gov. Phil Murphy has said sales of marijuana for adult recreational use are expected to begin later this year. New York has also legalized adult recreational use of marijuana and sales in that state are expected to start in 2022.
While it would be illegal for Pennsylvania residents to travel across state lines to buy marijuana in neighboring states, cannabis industry experts project that many will. Leafly estimates that Pennsylvanians will spend $200 million a year on recreational pot in New Jersey alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.