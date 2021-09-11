NEW CASTLE
Second Ward
Jerome A. Hunter Sr. to Guerlynn R. Francois and Evens Francois
Richard P. Haybarger and Marcia Haybarger
Mark C. Stoner and Elisa K. Stoner to Investmint Properties LLC
Investmint Properties LLC to Hubbselevation LLC
Preferred Trust Co. LLC to Investmint Properties LLC
Dave Micco Jr. and Michelle Ann Micco to Justin Crunkleton
Carol Ann DePaolo, Teresa M. DePaolo, Mary Lynn Dominick, Vickie Lynn Cain and Mary Ann Nerti to Jeneva Letha Schwab
Third Ward
Frederick J. Peluso to Edwin Shevitz and Sheila Shevitz
Frederick J. Peluso to Edwin Shevitz and Sheila Shevitz
Cheryl L. Kimmel, Tracy Kimmel, Gloria Soubra Stumpf, Luann Haybarger, Richard Haybarger, Patrice Knapp and Gary Knapp
Fourth Ward
Joseph Merlino and Alicia Merlino to Wuenschell Properties LLC
Sandra L. Conti to Dane Wright and Gabriella Wright
April M. Siciliano to Salvatore Siciliano
Seventh Ward
Ronald D. Trott to Investmint Properties LLC
Rothsuggie LLC to Thirdkey Properties LLC
Rothsuggie LLC to Thirdkey Properties LLC
Domenick Cangey Est to Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission Inc.
Eighth Ward
Lulastar Enterprises LLC to Oie Daryl James Revocable Trust and Daryl James Oie Trustee
HICKORY TOWNSHIP
Joseph F. Bodziach, Theodore A. Bodziach, Kathleen A. Brenner, David Brenner and Timothy P. Bodziach to Timothy P. Bodziach
Joseph F. Bodziach, Theodore A. Bodziach, Kathleen A. Brenner, David Brenner and Timothy P. Bodziach to Timothy P. Bodziach
LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Jason T. Murtha, Jason Thomas Murtha and Marykimm A. Murtha to Jason Thomas Murtha
Mark Vogel to Matthew P. Vogel
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Dean P. Boak and Jay Charles Boak to Jay Charles Boak
David Victor Emerson Zarella to David Victor Emerson Zarella and Eufronica E. Zarella
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Chad A. Assid and Tawna Assid to Anthony Severino and Monica Severino
Donald C. Vinkler to Trevor S. Masterson and Jennifer L. Masterson
Rose Scardenfield to Theodore Scardenfield III
April M. Siciliano to Salvatore Siciliano
Sara L. Fobes to M S Asset Recovery LLC
Joseph Sciulli and Suzanne FC. Sciulli to Samuel H. Huston Jr.
Gregory P. Shaffer and Veronica R. Shaffer
Showme Solutions Properties LLC to Lance Winters
Showme Solutions Properties LLC to Lance Winters
James B. Hooks and Jerald P. Hooks to Henry Holdings LLC and Giovanni Iriszarry
Covenant Land CF. and Covenant Land Co. Inc. General Partner to Barbara L. Cheek
Henry Holdings LLC and Giovanni Irizarry to Trios Holdings
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Karen M. Adams and Karen M. Rowan to Karen M. Adams and William B. Adams
Ozzie LLC to Michael A. Butera Jr. and Kristy M. Butera
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Pamela S. Graham and Pamela S. McCrumb to Pamela S. Graham
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Eli M. Byler and Mary S. Byler to Andy R. Byler and Lavina E. Byler
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
Jay D. Redmond to Matthew J. Redmond
David Yurtin to Louis Moses
William G. Bomberger to Harry M. McClimans and Pamela D. McClimans
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
J P I LLC to Dolgencorp LLC
Anthony J. Severino and Monica M. Severino to Michael D. Goodson and Shannon L. Goodson
Virginia S. George to Anthony C. Bakke and Brian A. BakkeVirginia S. George to Anthony C. Bakke and Brian A. Bakke
Ryan P. Delaney and Amy L. Delaney to Ryan P. Delaney and Amy L. Delaney
Michael R. Russo Jr. to Michael R. Russo Jr. and Michael A. Russo
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Patti Thompson and William Hebert to Patti Thompson and William Hebert
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP
Kenneth Caravella and Pamela Caravella to Mary Jean Tuminella
Kenneth Caravella and Pamela Caravella to Mary Jean Tuminella
Kenneth Caravella and Pamela Caravella to Mary Jean Tuminella
Kenneth Caravella and Pamela Caravella to Mary Jean Tuminella
UNION TOWNSHIP
First Commonwealth Bank to M S Asset Recovery LLC
Timothy F. Wagner and Denise E. Wagner to Anthony Forletta
Timothy F. Wagner and Denise E. Wagner to Anthony Forletta
Gayle Suisi and Anthony Carbone to Patrick Donofrio Jr.
Brian A. Gorgacz, Wendy F. Gorgacz, Ralph M. Olinger, Kelly J. Gorgacz Olinger and Kelly J. Gorgacz Olinger
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Timothy J. Massung and Deanna L. Massung to Jeffrey A. Partington and Donna P. Partington
Richard E. Borison and F. Audrey Borison to Lori K. Cancelliere and Richard R. Borison
Richard E. Borison and F. Audrey Borison to Lori K. Cancelliere and Richard R. Borison
Joseph R. Servick, Karen Servick Risley and Karen Servick Risley to Ryan M. Jones and Shannon Ashley Jones
Trevor Garrett Gorton to Trevor Garrett Gorton and Dwevon Hennessy
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP
James Miller Peck to David N. Steer Trustee and Steer David N. Trust
Bryan Lee Smith to Scott Donald Miller
Frank R. Wadlinger and Sheila A. Wadlinger to Steve S. Byler and Anna C. Byler
BESSEMER
Robert A. Romano and Frances M. Romano to Keystone Properties for America LLC
Robert Anthony Romano and Frances M. Romano to Rashad Cobb
ELLWOOD CITY
Second Ward
Kerry A. Maier and Gary A. Barr to William Raymond Biego
Fourth Ward
Michael S. Bauman and Dawn E. Bauman to Jay J. Simpson and Therese Simpson
Michael S. Bauman and Dawn E. Bauman to Jay J. Simpson and Therese Simpson
Michael S. Bauman and Dawn E. Bauman to Jay J. Simpson and Therese Simpson
Ruth E. Kuntz Est to Kimberly Allwine and Jason Allwine
Ruth E. Kuntz Est to Kimberly Allwine and Jason Allwine
Fifth Ward
Vincent E. Jeannette and Angela R. Jeannett to Amanda E. Venezie, Regina M. Snyder and Vincent A. Jeannette
Thomas L. Martz Est to Terri L. Weingartner
NEW BEAVER
Phyllis E. Kwolek to Bridget E. McDanel
Donald L. Lampus to Lampus Family Partnership
Donald L. Lampus to Lampus Family Partnership
Lafe M. Pelissier to Andrew J. Schmidt and Deborah L. Schmidt
NEW WILMINGTON
Dominic DePinto Est to Alice Kephart
SOUTH NEW CASTLE
Ryan Properties LLC to Ronald J. Hiler
Ryan Properties LLC to Ronald J. Hiler
Michael Woods and Sandra L. Woods to Michael Woods and Sandra L. Woods
Michael Woods and Sandra L. Woods to Michelle DePinto
Raymond W. Davis and Michele A. Davis to Michele A. Davis
Raymond W. Davis and Michele A. Davis to Michele A. Davis
Raymond W. Davis and Michele A. Davis to Michele A. Davis
Dake L. Rohde and Jeanne M. Rohde to Thomas James Neely
Dake L. Rohde and Jeanne M. Rohde to Thomas James Neely
Dake L. Rohde and Jeanne M. Rohde to Thomas James Neely
Dake L. Rohde and Jeanne M. Rohde to Thomas James Neely
WAMPUM
Northwest Bank and Northwest Savings Bank to David M. Memo and Deborah P. Memo
Richard A. Wise and Linda K. Wise to Dean K. Schellinger and Joanna T. Schellinger
Kimberly A. McClymonds and Donald E. Downey to Donald E. Downey and Brittany Lynn Downey
Joseph L. Trivilino and Christine L. Trivilino to Christine L. Trivilino
