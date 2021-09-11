NEW CASTLE

Second Ward

Jerome A. Hunter Sr. to Guerlynn R. Francois and Evens Francois

Richard P. Haybarger and Marcia Haybarger

Mark C. Stoner and Elisa K. Stoner to Investmint Properties LLC

Investmint Properties LLC to Hubbselevation LLC

Preferred Trust Co. LLC to Investmint Properties LLC

Dave Micco Jr. and Michelle Ann Micco to Justin Crunkleton

Carol Ann DePaolo, Teresa M. DePaolo, Mary Lynn Dominick, Vickie Lynn Cain and Mary Ann Nerti to Jeneva Letha Schwab

Third Ward

Frederick J. Peluso to Edwin Shevitz and Sheila Shevitz

Frederick J. Peluso to Edwin Shevitz and Sheila Shevitz

Cheryl L. Kimmel, Tracy Kimmel, Gloria Soubra Stumpf, Luann Haybarger, Richard Haybarger, Patrice Knapp and Gary Knapp

Fourth Ward

Joseph Merlino and Alicia Merlino to Wuenschell Properties LLC

Sandra L. Conti to Dane Wright and Gabriella Wright

April M. Siciliano to Salvatore Siciliano

Seventh Ward

Ronald D. Trott to Investmint Properties LLC

Rothsuggie LLC to Thirdkey Properties LLC

Rothsuggie LLC to Thirdkey Properties LLC

Domenick Cangey Est to Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission Inc.

Eighth Ward

Lulastar Enterprises LLC to Oie Daryl James Revocable Trust and Daryl James Oie Trustee

HICKORY TOWNSHIP

Joseph F. Bodziach, Theodore A. Bodziach, Kathleen A. Brenner, David Brenner and Timothy P. Bodziach to Timothy P. Bodziach

Joseph F. Bodziach, Theodore A. Bodziach, Kathleen A. Brenner, David Brenner and Timothy P. Bodziach to Timothy P. Bodziach

LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Jason T. Murtha, Jason Thomas Murtha and Marykimm A. Murtha to Jason Thomas Murtha

Mark Vogel to Matthew P. Vogel

MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Dean P. Boak and Jay Charles Boak to Jay Charles Boak

David Victor Emerson Zarella to David Victor Emerson Zarella and Eufronica E. Zarella

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Chad A. Assid and Tawna Assid to Anthony Severino and Monica Severino

Donald C. Vinkler to Trevor S. Masterson and Jennifer L. Masterson

Rose Scardenfield to Theodore Scardenfield III

April M. Siciliano to Salvatore Siciliano

Sara L. Fobes to M S Asset Recovery LLC

Joseph Sciulli and Suzanne FC. Sciulli to Samuel H. Huston Jr.

Gregory P. Shaffer and Veronica R. Shaffer

Showme Solutions Properties LLC to Lance Winters

Showme Solutions Properties LLC to Lance Winters

James B. Hooks and Jerald P. Hooks to Henry Holdings LLC and Giovanni Iriszarry

Covenant Land CF. and Covenant Land Co. Inc. General Partner to Barbara L. Cheek

Henry Holdings LLC and Giovanni Irizarry to Trios Holdings

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Karen M. Adams and Karen M. Rowan to Karen M. Adams and William B. Adams

Ozzie LLC to Michael A. Butera Jr. and Kristy M. Butera

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Pamela S. Graham and Pamela S. McCrumb to Pamela S. Graham

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Eli M. Byler and Mary S. Byler to Andy R. Byler and Lavina E. Byler

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

Jay D. Redmond to Matthew J. Redmond

David Yurtin to Louis Moses

William G. Bomberger to Harry M. McClimans and Pamela D. McClimans

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

J P I LLC to Dolgencorp LLC

Anthony J. Severino and Monica M. Severino to Michael D. Goodson and Shannon L. Goodson

Virginia S. George to Anthony C. Bakke and Brian A. BakkeVirginia S. George to Anthony C. Bakke and Brian A. Bakke

Ryan P. Delaney and Amy L. Delaney to Ryan P. Delaney and Amy L. Delaney

Michael R. Russo Jr. to Michael R. Russo Jr. and Michael A. Russo

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Patti Thompson and William Hebert to Patti Thompson and William Hebert

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

Kenneth Caravella and Pamela Caravella to Mary Jean Tuminella

Kenneth Caravella and Pamela Caravella to Mary Jean Tuminella

Kenneth Caravella and Pamela Caravella to Mary Jean Tuminella

Kenneth Caravella and Pamela Caravella to Mary Jean Tuminella

UNION TOWNSHIP

First Commonwealth Bank to M S Asset Recovery LLC

Timothy F. Wagner and Denise E. Wagner to Anthony Forletta

Timothy F. Wagner and Denise E. Wagner to Anthony Forletta

Gayle Suisi and Anthony Carbone to Patrick Donofrio Jr.

Brian A. Gorgacz, Wendy F. Gorgacz, Ralph M. Olinger, Kelly J. Gorgacz Olinger and Kelly J. Gorgacz Olinger

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Timothy J. Massung and Deanna L. Massung to Jeffrey A. Partington and Donna P. Partington

Richard E. Borison and F. Audrey Borison to Lori K. Cancelliere and Richard R. Borison

Richard E. Borison and F. Audrey Borison to Lori K. Cancelliere and Richard R. Borison

Joseph R. Servick, Karen Servick Risley and Karen Servick Risley to Ryan M. Jones and Shannon Ashley Jones

Trevor Garrett Gorton to Trevor Garrett Gorton and Dwevon Hennessy

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP

James Miller Peck to David N. Steer Trustee and Steer David N. Trust

Bryan Lee Smith to Scott Donald Miller

Frank R. Wadlinger and Sheila A. Wadlinger to Steve S. Byler and Anna C. Byler

BESSEMER

Robert A. Romano and Frances M. Romano to Keystone Properties for America LLC

Robert Anthony Romano and Frances M. Romano to Rashad Cobb

ELLWOOD CITY

Second Ward

Kerry A. Maier and Gary A. Barr to William Raymond Biego

Fourth Ward

Michael S. Bauman and Dawn E. Bauman to Jay J. Simpson and Therese Simpson

Michael S. Bauman and Dawn E. Bauman to Jay J. Simpson and Therese Simpson

Michael S. Bauman and Dawn E. Bauman to Jay J. Simpson and Therese Simpson

Ruth E. Kuntz Est to Kimberly Allwine and Jason Allwine

Ruth E. Kuntz Est to Kimberly Allwine and Jason Allwine

Fifth Ward

Vincent E. Jeannette and Angela R. Jeannett to Amanda E. Venezie, Regina M. Snyder and Vincent A. Jeannette

Thomas L. Martz Est to Terri L. Weingartner

NEW BEAVER

Phyllis E. Kwolek to Bridget E. McDanel

Donald L. Lampus to Lampus Family Partnership

Donald L. Lampus to Lampus Family Partnership

Lafe M. Pelissier to Andrew J. Schmidt and Deborah L. Schmidt

NEW WILMINGTON

Dominic DePinto Est to Alice Kephart

SOUTH NEW CASTLE

Ryan Properties LLC to Ronald J. Hiler

Ryan Properties LLC to Ronald J. Hiler

Michael Woods and Sandra L. Woods to Michael Woods and Sandra L. Woods

Michael Woods and Sandra L. Woods to Michelle DePinto

Raymond W. Davis and Michele A. Davis to Michele A. Davis

Raymond W. Davis and Michele A. Davis to Michele A. Davis

Raymond W. Davis and Michele A. Davis to Michele A. Davis

Dake L. Rohde and Jeanne M. Rohde to Thomas James Neely

Dake L. Rohde and Jeanne M. Rohde to Thomas James Neely

Dake L. Rohde and Jeanne M. Rohde to Thomas James Neely

Dake L. Rohde and Jeanne M. Rohde to Thomas James Neely

WAMPUM

Northwest Bank and Northwest Savings Bank to David M. Memo and Deborah P. Memo

Richard A. Wise and Linda K. Wise to Dean K. Schellinger and Joanna T. Schellinger

Kimberly A. McClymonds and Donald E. Downey to Donald E. Downey and Brittany Lynn Downey

Joseph L. Trivilino and Christine L. Trivilino to Christine L. Trivilino

